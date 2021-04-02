Crime briefs PRINT-ONLY ASSET

Upon arrival, the officer approached Mitchell who said “me and her, we been arguing a little bit, but I didn’t put my hands on her.” Officers then spoke to the victim who said she was arguing with Mitchell and then he threw a rock, broke a window and was “acting the fool.” Mitchell at first complied with being told he was under arrest, but then tried to pull away and yelled “get your (expletive) hands off me.” Mitchell then tried to kick at the officers and move away. He then called the officers slurs before turning towards an officer and saying “you think this is funny? I’ll beat your (expletive).” During the arrest, Mitchell damaged an officer’s $400 Apple Watch beyond repair.