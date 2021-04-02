Crime briefs PRINT-ONLY ASSET

Man charged with 4th OWI
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.
Alejandro A. Esparza, 46, of the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane on South Memorial Drive at 16th Street. The officer tried to stop the car but it continued to travel down the roadway on the wrong side of the road before finally coming to a stop and striking a curb in the process.
The officer made contact with the driver, Esparza, smelled the odor of intoxicants immediately and noticed he had glassy eyes. Esparza was unable to complete the standardized field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
Esparza was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Man allegedly threatened cop, broke officer’s Apple Watch
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly broke a victim’s window, threatened a cop and broke the officer’s Apple Watch.
Ryan K. Mitchell, 32, of the 100 block of Bridge Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:09 p.m. on March 23, an officer was sent to the 100 block of Bridge Street for a broken window caused by Mitchell.
Upon arrival, the officer approached Mitchell who said “me and her, we been arguing a little bit, but I didn’t put my hands on her.” Officers then spoke to the victim who said she was arguing with Mitchell and then he threw a rock, broke a window and was “acting the fool.” Mitchell at first complied with being told he was under arrest, but then tried to pull away and yelled “get your (expletive) hands off me.” Mitchell then tried to kick at the officers and move away. He then called the officers slurs before turning towards an officer and saying “you think this is funny? I’ll beat your (expletive).” During the arrest, Mitchell damaged an officer’s $400 Apple Watch beyond repair.
Mitchell was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Journal Times staff