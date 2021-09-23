Community Briefs: Sept. 24, 2021

Root River 5K Walk/Run set Saturday
RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc., a lost dog search and recovery team in Racine and Kenosha counties, is hosting the Root River 5k Walk/Run from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.
People are invited to walk with, or without, their well-behaved and leashed dog through three of Racine’s parks along the Root River — Island, Colonial and Lincoln.
This is a timed run with awards and a gift basket raffled for participants. People will be able to meet pets available through Rescue Outreach and learn how to prevent their dog from going missing by Billy’s Posse Inc.
The cost is $35 to participate. To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/894632-0 or call 262-833-7480. People can also register at the event.
Lakeside Players to present ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’
KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present “Brighton Beach Memoirs” Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3 at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn — formidable mother, overworked father and his worldly older brother Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters and you have a recipe for hilarity, served up Simon-style.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors. Go to rhodecenter.org.
RAM to host holiday decorations contest
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Store invites artists of all ages to participate in the museum’s competition for handmade holiday decorations, “The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers.” This stylish show of holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes, and decorative trees demonstrates the endless creativity of people in the Racine community and beyond.
Artists are invited to submit up to two works in two separate categories only: handmade ornaments — no larger than 5 x 5 x 5 inches; decorated trees — no larger than 12 high x 5 x 5 inches; or gift wrapped boxes — no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches, including all wrappings.
AdORNAMENTS entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM, 441 Main St., by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The show will be on display Nov. 18-Dec. 30. Merit awards in various categories will be announced in-person at RAM and on the RAM website, ramart.org, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6.
Further information and a downloadable entry form are available at ramart.org.
Journal Times staff