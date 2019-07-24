Breast implant recalled
WASHINGTON — A leading breast implant maker is recalling a model linked to a rare form of cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration called on the company to remove the textured implants after getting new figures on illnesses and deaths.
Allergan announced a worldwide recall on Wednesday. The move follows similar bans by regulators in France, Australia and Canada.
Ford 2Q profit falls 86%
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford’s net profit tumbled 86% in the second quarter due largely to restructuring costs in Europe and South America.
Net income for the April-through-June period dropped to $148 million, or 4 cents per share.
Without the charges the company made 28 cents per share. Revenue was flat at $38.9 billion.
