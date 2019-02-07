Spectrum Brands reports first-quarter loss
MIDDLETON — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $112.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Middleton-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 20 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.
The holding company posted revenue of $874.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $920.7 million.
Smoke at data center affects bank customers
NEW YORK — Smoke at one of Wells Fargo's data centers left some of the bank's customers without access to online or mobile banking as well as accessing cash from ATMs on Thursday.
Wells Fargo said workers discovered the problem following routine maintenance.
Business news network CNBC reported that the incident happened at a data center in Shoreview, Minnesota, at around 5 a.m. CST and was under control starting at 9 a.m. Wells Fargo did not comment on the data center's location or the possible source of the smoke at the facility.
Expedia, Orbitz stop selling tickets to Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — Travel websites like Expedia and Orbitz have quietly stopped selling airline tickets for Venezuela amid recent political turmoil, further isolating the socialist-run country after years of declining flight service.
On Thursday, it was impossible to find on the popular websites any Venezuelan cities in the drop-down list of booking options for hotels and flights to the South American country.
The Bellevue, Washington-based Expedia Group said the company was acting on behalf of travelers' wellbeing and in accordance with recent travel advice by foreign governments about crime and civil unrest.
Facility where woman was raped shutting down
PHOENIX — A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth announced Thursday that it would shut down operations.
Officials with Hacienda HealthCare said its board of directors determined it's not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix. It serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.
Hacienda officials said they were working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other centers. Its skilled nursing facility will stay open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.