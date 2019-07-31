{{featured_button_text}}
Bobcat on Roof

Stratham Police officer Matt Callahan said he was on patrol and saw the "kitten" run under a car. Callahan said that after realizing it was not a kitten, but instead a young bobcat, he called New Hampshire Fish and Game officers who captured the animal.

 Matt Callahan

Porch pirate may have stolen package with 9 tarantulas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says a porch pirate may have stolen a package containing nine tarantulas from her front porch.

News outlets report the woman says she received a notification Friday morning that the FedEx shipment had been delivered. When she went to get the package, she says it wasn't there. The Spartanburg County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo says the package was still missing as of Tuesday.

A report from the sheriff's office says the spiders are valued at $1,000. The responding deputy listed the case as a "possible larceny of mail."

The report says there's no surveillance video from the home and there are no suspects at this time.

Officer trying to rescue kitten finds bobcat instead

STRATHAM, N.H. — A New Hampshire police officer says the kitten he was trying to pick up in a parking lot turned out to be a bobcat, which then jumped onto the roof of a Burger King.

Stratham Officer Matt Callahan tells Seacoastonline.com he was on patrol Saturday and saw the "kitten" run under a car. It eventually climbed a tree near the restaurant.

Once Callahan realized he was dealing with a young bobcat, he called state Fish and Game officers.

He also stood in the drive-thru line to alert customers in case the bobcat decided to come down, but it climbed onto the roof and took a catnap.

Callahan says he and the conservation officer climbed up and put the bobcat in a crate. The bobcat was released at a wildlife refuge.

Associated Press

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

