Man denies fatally shooting son
HUDSON — A Wisconsin father accused of killing his son from Minnesota has taken the witness stand and denied fatally shooting the teenager.
Kayle Fleischauer, 43, testified in St. Croix County Circuit Court late Monday in the April 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase, who graduated from Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minn.
Fleischauer testified that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense claims the teen accidentally shot himself at his father’s New Richmond home. Defense experts testified Monday that no gunshot residue was found on the defendant’s hand, but was found on the victim’s hands.
Prosecutors also said the teen had injuries to his neck, arm and ear inflicted by his father. The defense contends the two were just wrestling.
Police identify Wausau shooting victim
WAUSAU — Wausau police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.
Troy Wilcox, 19, was found at his home Friday with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses say Wilcox had earlier been drinking with a group of friends. One of those friends, a 19-year-old Weston man, was said to be the last one at the party.
He was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and is being held in the Marathon County Jail.
From Associated Press and Lee Newspapers reports
