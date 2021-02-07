10 years after Act 10

Dems. say killing collective bargaining killed bipartisanship
As it became evident that Republicans in the Legislature planned to rush through passage of Act 10, Democratic lawmakers, who held minorities in the Assembly and Senate, knew they had to get creative.
Their radical solution: Flee the state.
Fourteen Democratic state senators, including then-Minority Leader Mark Miller, drove across the state line to Illinois in an effort to block the vote while putting them beyond the reach of Wisconsin law enforcement, who might have brought them back by force. Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca and his fellow Democrats in that house stayed at the Capitol to try to negotiate with Republicans.
“Really, the whole goal was just to slow it down so there would have to be some consideration because (Walker’s) plan was to ram it through in just a matter of a week or two,” said Barca, who now serves as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ revenue secretary.
Initially proposed as a fiscal bill, Act 10 would require a vote by at least two-thirds of each chamber. To deny the quorum, Senate Democrats relocated to a hotel in northern Illinois for almost three weeks.
“We felt that we were really on the verge of a watershed moment that was going to change the direction of politics in the state of Wisconsin and nationally quite frankly,” said Miller, who retired from the Senate in January after 22 years in the Legislature.
Miller recalls lawmakers meeting daily to discuss their next move, fielding calls from state, national and international media outlets and rotating laundry duties at a local laundromat.
At one point, Senate Republicans ordered police to detain the missing Democrats, but the request was deemed unenforceable.
Eventually, Republicans used a series of parliamentary maneuvers to overcome the stalemate, including removing the bill’s fiscal elements, to approve Act 10. That allowed them to vote on the bill without their Democratic colleagues present.
Back at the Capitol, the committee taking up the revised bill gave Barca — the only Democratic member present — an hour’s notice. Barca recalls being given about “three minutes” to read and digest the roughly 75-page summary. As he began proposing amendments, Republicans called for a vote.
“I think it was those kinds of things that stood out to such a degree — that they were willing to violate the rules and certainly the norms of the Legislature that we’d had for so long and really deny Wisconsin tradition,” Barca said. “Wisconsin is a state where people roll up their sleeves and try to work together or if nothing else you at least give people the respect of giving them time to fully consider what’s being offered.”
Barca and Miller both point to Act 10 as the death knell of bipartisanship in state government.
“One of the things that has really concerned me over the course of my legislative career has been the increasing divisions, not only among Republicans and Democrats, that sort of partisan division, but in the general population as a whole, and Act 10 was one of the things that pushed us over a very steep cliff in that respect,” Miller said.
Walker stands by Act 10
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the architect of Act 10, may have been defeated by Democrat Tony Evers in 2018, but his successor hasn’t yet proposed a full repeal of the controversial legislation. That’s a sign, in Walker’s view, that his signature legacy has withstood the test of time.
“I believe it’s a legacy that works, because despite my successor introducing a budget about a year and a half ago that included about everything on the liberal wish list, the one thing that was not included: an outright repeal of Act 10,” Walker said. “I think that’s a reflection that it works, and that repealing it would devastate schools, local governments and state government.”
A decade later, Walker said he views Act 10 as one of the best things he’s done for the state, referencing a report that estimates Act 10 has reduced state and local government spending by more than $12 billion. He also touts provisions in the law that did away with union protections for seniority over merit, something he said empowers local school boards to hire the best talent.
To deal with a more than $3 billion budget deficit at the time, Walker said he knew he had to propose something that went beyond a Band-aid approach, and instead put forth a proposal that would change how schools and local governments operated to prevent them from laying off large numbers of employees.
He assumed the bill would get pushback but never anticipated the sustained, vitriolic protest that ensued. Looking back, he said he thinks those protests only served to reinforce support among Republicans for the legislation.
“It reminded them that we were in this together, we were going to get through this, we were going to do it for the right reasons,” Walker said.
The recalled telling a reporter at the time that protesters had a right to be heard, but that his obligation was to his voters.
“More than a million people in Wisconsin voted for me in the 2010 election to do precisely the things that I’m doing right now through this process, and I’m not going to let the voices of those voters be drowned out by the people surrounding the Capitol,” he said.
The former governor said he saw some similarities between the overwhelmingly peaceful protests at the state Capitol and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Some of the images of the U.S. Capitol windows being broke, because our state Capitol building itself was so similar, physically, literally looked like some of the people crawling in through the windows at the Wisconsin state Capitol,” Walker said.
Of course, the U.S. Capitol insurrection was an attempt to block a democratic transfer of power, while the Act 10 demonstrations opposed specific legislation. And at least five people were killed in the Jan. 6 attack and dozens of officers injured, while the Act 10 protests were almost entirely peaceful, although Walker and some lawmakers received death threats.
Former ed. head says loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony
As the longest-serving labor leader in Wisconsin at the time of Act 10, Madison Teachers Inc. executive director John Matthews kept a close eye on proposed legislation that had to do with labor and education.
When he learned then-Gov. Scott Walker was going to introduce a “budget repair bill” to plug a hole in the state budget, he knew a fight was coming, potentially as big as the 1976 Madison teachers strike Matthews helped organize.
“I said, ‘There’s going to be this legislation that’s introduced that’s going to be designed to eliminate collective bargaining for the public sector,’” he said, to which the president of MTI at the time responded, “We’re not going to work; we’re going to the Capitol.”
In the years after public employee unions lost the right to collectively bargain over benefits, workplace conditions and all but an inflationary wage increase, the school district shifted to less expensive health insurance options for employees.
“That’s just one of the impacts of losing the right to have a seat at the table,” Matthews said.
Matthews, who after his hire in 1968 helped grow the Madison collective bargaining agreement from four pages to 150, said both employers and employees benefited from collective bargaining prior to Act 10 because employees were able to share complaints with management and create a better work environment for all employees.
“It’s a continuing process that the employees find very satisfying almost all of the time and now we have the situation where employers just say, for example this year, ‘We’re not going to give you a wage increase to maintain your purchasing power. We’re not going to give you the cost-of-living index,’” he said.
Matthews, who retired in 2016, said the inability of wages to keep up with inflation has been the main reason many teachers in Wisconsin chose to retire early, leave the state to pursue better working conditions elsewhere, or find work in another industry entirely.
Without collective bargaining, he said, “employers suffer, education suffers.”
— Lee Newspapers