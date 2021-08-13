081421-NWS-STATE-ROUNDUP

If the same budget were theoretically in place through the 2023-25 budget cycle, Wisconsin would end the cycle in June of 2025 with about $1 billion left over, the largest surplus over the past 10 two-year budget cycles, according to the Fiscal Bureau.

Benefits for those with disabilities who had COVID a relief

The Biden administration says some long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms can be considered a disability under federal law.

The White House held a virtual presentation earlier this month for people affected by so-called “long-haul” COVID-19 to explain how they might find relief through the Americans with Disability Act. Among them watching was Georgia Linders of Wisconsin.

Linders is 44 but says there are days when she feels decades older. Exhaustion is just one of many ongoing symptoms she’s had since late March 2020 when she believes she contracted COVID-19, before tests were widely available.

She can no longer work and dipped into her retirement savings before getting rental assistance from the state and medical care through BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program.

“I really liked my job. It was fast-paced. And I was good at it,” said Linders, who lives in Onalaska with her adult son.