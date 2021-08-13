081421-NWS-STATE-ROUNDUP

$50M for youth
About $50 million in grants funded through the most recent COVID-19 federal relief package will be given to child care providers and education-based nonprofits, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Thursday.
The funds are aimed at increasing enrollment capacity, providing additional learning opportunities and boosting mental health support for school-age children during this summer, the 2021-22 school year and next summer.
The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be distributed to eligible nonprofit organizations that provided online and in-person learning opportunities for school-age children.
Surplus projected
Wisconsin’s current budget cycle is projected to end in two years with about $1.7 billion left over, one of the largest surpluses in recent memory.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated the current two-year budget — which Republican lawmakers passed in June and Gov. Tony Evers signed into law — will produce a roughly $1.7 billion surplus in June of 2023, when the budget expires.
Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang said the figure is one of the highest in recent memory. Having money left over at the end of the budget cycle provides lawmakers with more spending or tax-cutting opportunities in future budget cycles.
If the same budget were theoretically in place through the 2023-25 budget cycle, Wisconsin would end the cycle in June of 2025 with about $1 billion left over, the largest surplus over the past 10 two-year budget cycles, according to the Fiscal Bureau.
Benefits for those with disabilities who had COVID a relief
The Biden administration says some long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms can be considered a disability under federal law.
The White House held a virtual presentation earlier this month for people affected by so-called “long-haul” COVID-19 to explain how they might find relief through the Americans with Disability Act. Among them watching was Georgia Linders of Wisconsin.
Linders is 44 but says there are days when she feels decades older. Exhaustion is just one of many ongoing symptoms she’s had since late March 2020 when she believes she contracted COVID-19, before tests were widely available.
She can no longer work and dipped into her retirement savings before getting rental assistance from the state and medical care through BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program.
“I really liked my job. It was fast-paced. And I was good at it,” said Linders, who lives in Onalaska with her adult son.
But in November, Linders went on temporary medical leave after her supervisor at a health services company in La Crosse said her performance had slipped. She was later let go.
“I was working from home, taking as many breaks as needed to cope, like napping on my lunch break,” Linders said. “But my issue is with my brain. I just can’t do the work in the amount of time they need me to.”
In addition to cognitive problems, she says her hands and feet fall asleep, she still can’t taste or smell and her heart races even with mild activity. She hopes her symptoms will go away or doctors find a treatment, so she can return to work.
Researchers believe COVID-19 may increase the risk of long-term health problems. A World Health Organization-led report published in February showed 1 in 10 people infected with COVID-19 were still unwell 12 weeks after their initial bout of sickness, and many suffered symptoms for far longer.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice issued guidance explaining that lingering symptoms from COVID-19 can be a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The guidance acknowledges that long-haul COVID-19 is not always a disability, and indicates that an individualized assessment is necessary to determine whether a person’s condition or symptoms substantially limit a major life activity, like employment.
Experts caution that the process to receive benefits can be complex and lengthy.
Opioid overdoses up since pandemic started
Wisconsin has seen an increase in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said last week.
Without directly stating the then-emerging coronavirus last year caused a boost in suspected overdoses in the yearslong opioid public health crisis, the Department of Health Services suggested COVID-19 played a role, particularly during a large increase in overdoses in the spring of 2020.
In a new report, DHS said social isolation, the stress of the pandemic and increased opportunities for drug misuse may be contributing factors to a rise in overdoses.
The state health agency announced it will spend $10.4 million over five years on various opioid abuse-related efforts, such as covering room and board costs not covered by Medicaid at treatment centers and for prevention programs targeting African American and Native American communities. The money comes from a $573 million, multistate legal settlement with a consulting firm that worked with drug companies to promote the use of opioids.
For the report, DHS studied emergency room visits and ambulance rides between January 2019 and March 2021. While as a whole overdoses increased in both categories, the numbers fluctuated above and below forecasted levels, DHS said.
Based on ambulance rides, the state averaged 8.9 opioid overdose incidents per 100,000 people before COVID-19, but that number grew to 13.1 per 100,000 people from March 2020 to August 2020 — a 47% increase.
That figure dropped to 11.1 per 100,000 when COVID-19 was surging in the state between September and November of last year and dipped slightly to 11 per 100,000 from December through this past March.
The state agency hasn’t yet finalized the number of fatal opioid overdoses in 2020, but DHS expects it to be more than 1,200, well more than the 916 opioid overdose deaths in 2019.
