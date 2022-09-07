 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 8

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Oregon St. at Virginia, ACCN.

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke, ACCN; Stanford at Northwestern, BTN.

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Oregon, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, TGC.

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, TGC.

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Washington at St. Louis, MLBN.

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1), MLBN, BSWis.

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2), MLBN, BWis.

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Buffalo at LA Rams, NBC.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1), WTMJ (620 AM).

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2), WTMJ (620 AM).

8:40 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams, WRNW (97.3 FM).

