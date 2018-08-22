Subscribe for 17¢ / day

YMCAs

Is there a YMCA in Racine County?

Yes, there are two main locations, as well as a third that provides community programming, and a new outdoor community swimming center.

The Lakefront Branch, 725 Lake Ave., Racine

Site includes a large workout area, pool area, open space for group exercise classes, racquetball area, basketball courts and much more.

Open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-noon Sunday

Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant

Site has a pool and water slide, moving current pool, children’s water area, huge workout area, indoor track, workout rooms, basketball courts and much more.

Open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

George Bray Neighborhood Branch, 924 Center St., Racine

It houses a range of programs designed to increase the strength and effectiveness of community life and improve local conditions, especially for youth in disadvantaged situations.

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Closed Friday-Sunday.

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, Racine Family YMCA, 2800 Ohio St., Racine

The newest location with water slides, a rock climbing wall, children's area, lap pool and more.

Open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday (general pool hours), 1-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday, (open swim). General admission and YMCA member rates.

To learn more about the locations and what they offer go to: www.ymcaracine.org or call 262-634-1994.

