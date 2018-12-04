Actress Gemma Jones is 76. Actor Jeff Bridges is 69. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 67. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 63. Actress Marisa Tomei is 54. Actress Chelsea Noble is 54. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 52. Rapper Jay-Z is 49. Actress-model Tyra Banks is 45. Country singer Lila McCann is 37. Actor Orlando Brown is 31.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Update: Man found dead in Raymond was victim of hit-and-run
-
'Harm beyond saving': Teen sentenced in Festival Foods hit-and-run
-
More info released in death of man found on rural Raymond highway
-
Racine teen charged with shooting; bullet came within feet of toddler
-
Case student, 14, pepper sprayed by officer after fight
APpromotionspotlight
Got a favorite travel photo? You could win $1,000 in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! Enter here!
Vacation photographs often capture a perfect moment in a favorite place.
promotion
Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23.
Tell us what you think
Do you agree with Wisconsin Legislature Republicans' proposal to strip powers from the governor?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.