XDONE GYA: Post Offices

Wind Lake: 7957 W. Wind Lake Road, Suite B (contracted postal station inside D.J. Custom Designs). Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Mitchell International Airport: 5500 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee. Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

How can I avoid lines?

Postage stamps can be purchased over the phone at 800-STAMP-24, by mail, online at usps.com or in vending machines at some post offices.

To find a location to purchase stamps, ship a package or renew a passport, visit the website at uspseverywhere.com and input a ZIP code. Using a simple icon guide designating stamps, shipping and packaging, post office boxes and other services, customers can navigate to retail outlets, grocery stores, Automated Postal Center kiosks and post offices.

A contract postal unit is a supplier-owned or supplier-leased site operated by the supplier, under contract to the Postal Service to provide most postal services to the public. Two are located in Racine County.