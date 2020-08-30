XDONE GYA: Post Offices

Post Offices
The phones for area post offices are now routed through the United States Postal Service’s toll-free customer service number, 800-275-8777.
Burlington: 100 S. Pine St. Open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Caledonia:
11510 County Road G. Open 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Four Mile Road Station, 2635 Four Mile Road. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Franksville: 3319 Roberts St. Open 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Honey Creek: N7140 Honey Creek Road. Open 9-11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Kansasville: 3825 S. Beaumont Ave. Open 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lyons: 1447 Mill St. Open 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.
Mount Pleasant: 5740 Washington Ave. (contracted postal station inside Festival Foods) Seven days a week, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
New Munster: 34315 Geneva Road. Open 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Oak Creek:
200 E. Centennial Drive. Open 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1:20 p.m. Saturday.
171 W. Town Square Way (contracted postal station inside Meijer) 8 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.
Racine:
Downtown station, 603 Main St. Open 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday.
West Racine station, 1300 Perry Ave. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Rochester: 208 W. Main St. Open 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Somers: 7621 12th St. Open 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sturtevant: 2849 Wisconsin St. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Union Grove: 830 Main St. Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Waterford: 218 N. Milwaukee St. Open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Wind Lake: 7957 W. Wind Lake Road, Suite B (contracted postal station inside D.J. Custom Designs). Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Mitchell International Airport: 5500 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee. Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
How can I avoid lines?
Postage stamps can be purchased over the phone at 800-STAMP-24, by mail, online at usps.com or in vending machines at some post offices.
To find a location to purchase stamps, ship a package or renew a passport, visit the website at uspseverywhere.com and input a ZIP code. Using a simple icon guide designating stamps, shipping and packaging, post office boxes and other services, customers can navigate to retail outlets, grocery stores, Automated Postal Center kiosks and post offices.
A contract postal unit is a supplier-owned or supplier-leased site operated by the supplier, under contract to the Postal Service to provide most postal services to the public. Two are located in Racine County.
Stamps can also be purchased at the following locations in Racine County:
Associated Bank (all Racine county locations).
CVS, both Racine locations.
Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave.
Kwik Trip, All Racine County locations
Office Depot, 2630 Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant
Pick ’n Save (all Racine County locations)
Walmart, 1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant; 5625 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Walgreens (all Racine County locations)
U.S. Bank, (Racine and Franksville branches)
I’ve moved. How can I change my address?
You can change your address by visiting any post office, or via the Postal Service’s website, at: usps.com.
Identity verification requires a $1 charge to your credit or debit card. You will receive immediate confirmation.
