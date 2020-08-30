XDONE GYA: Outdoor Fire Pits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does the City of Racine have a burning law or ordinance as far as portable fire pits are concerned? What can I burn in my fire pit?

Yes. Section 18-369 of Racine’s municipal code deals with outdoor fireplaces and outdoor cooking facilities.

We found the ordinance at the municipal codes page on the City of Racine website: cityofracine.org.

To sum it up, you can have a fire outside. But there are a lot of rules you have to follow: