XDONE GYA: Local History

The city Fire Department traces its roots even farther back in time, to 1877.

What was the salary of the first town clerk in Norway?

It was a whopping $15, according to the minutes from the first town meeting in 1847.

Where was Racine’s first post office?

Picture the east side of Main Street between Second and Third streets, the block where the Ivanhoe now sits. The post office opened there in 1838 and moved across the street five years later. The mailing hub took in $600 that first year.

How long has the Racine County Fair been around?

The Racine County Agricultural Society has run it continuously since 1922, but the history goes back further. A group of residents staged the first fair in about 1850 at highways 45 and A in Yorkville. It later shifted to Union Grove and Burlington.

For a few years in the 1880s, there were dueling fairs as another group held one in Racine that was known for harness racing. After a layoff of a couple of decades, it was revived and landed at the familiar Old Settlers Park in Union Grove.

What was the first public school in Racine?