XDONE GYA: Local History

Everything has to start somewhere. We compiled this list of local “firsts” using newspaper articles, a book entitled “Grassroots History of Racine County” by Racine Heritage Museum staff and a collection of essays titled “Growth and Change in a Wisconsin County.”
Is it true that the first batter in the inaugural World Series game was from Racine County?
Sure is. Born in Rochester, Clarence “Ginger” Beaumont led off the 1903 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Legendary pitcher Cy Young got him to fly out that time up, but Beaumont scored six runs in the series. The Pirates still lost to the Boston Red Sox.
Beaumont played 12 years in the majors, leading the National League in batting average in 1902. He reportedly was pals with a more familiar slugger, Babe Ruth.
Was the Racine Zoo initially housed somewhere else?
Monkey calls could be heard from Island Park in 1923, when Park Board President Jacob Stoffel donated three monkeys. Historians say they frequently slipped out of their cages and up the hill where Holy Communion Lutheran Church sits, earning it the unofficial name “Monkey Hill.”
Bigger animals were fenced in the woods at Washington Park before the zoo shifted to its current spot in 1925.
Who was the first president of the local chapter of the NAACP?
That was George Bray, who was chosen to lead the Racine branch of the civil rights organization in 1947. The YMCA neighborhood center at 924 Center St. is named for him.
There’s a sign in Pritchard Park saying a Racine resident was responsible for the first automobile in the country. Who was he?
That would be J.W. Carhart, a Methodist minister and physics professor who in the early 1870s designed and drove “the first steam-powered, self-propelled vehicle in the United States.” The automobile was built in a barn on Wisconsin Street.
It had wagon wheels and a two-cylinder engine that propelled it to about 5 mph. But the City Council prohibited it after it spooked one of J.I. Case’s prized horses, which ran off and was killed.
When was Burlington’s Police Department formed?
Shortly after the village blossomed into a city in 1900, it established a police force of one. Frank Beller, who also repaired dirt roads and wood-plank sidewalks and fought fires, got by without a gun or club. He said the only trouble he consistently dealt with was kicking out hobos.
He was named chief in 1908.
The city Fire Department traces its roots even farther back in time, to 1877.
What was the salary of the first town clerk in Norway?
It was a whopping $15, according to the minutes from the first town meeting in 1847.
Where was Racine’s first post office?
Picture the east side of Main Street between Second and Third streets, the block where the Ivanhoe now sits. The post office opened there in 1838 and moved across the street five years later. The mailing hub took in $600 that first year.
How long has the Racine County Fair been around?
The Racine County Agricultural Society has run it continuously since 1922, but the history goes back further. A group of residents staged the first fair in about 1850 at highways 45 and A in Yorkville. It later shifted to Union Grove and Burlington.
For a few years in the 1880s, there were dueling fairs as another group held one in Racine that was known for harness racing. After a layoff of a couple of decades, it was revived and landed at the familiar Old Settlers Park in Union Grove.
What was the first public school in Racine?
Built in 1842, the one-story brick building sat near what’s now the intersection of College Avenue and Seventh Street. Samuel Hill taught the students, and the school had a capacity of 30. It filled fast and was expanded.
Who had the first aerial funeral?
You might ask what this even means. Christ Peterson, who owned a saloon on State Street that served a free lunch, asked that his ashes be spread over Lake Michigan. On Aug. 2, 1932, they were. A funeral director’s son flew the plane.
Who was Racine’s first black police chief?
That title belongs to Art Howell, a Racine native who was a 27-year veteran with the Racine Police Department when he was selected.
In April 2012, after he was sworn in, the City Hall Council Chambers erupted into loud applause, cheers and whistles.
His mother said that it must have been destined, as Howell’s nickname had been “chief” since he was in diapers.
Who were the first inductees into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame?
Thirteen inaugural members of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame were inducted in October 2011: Jim Chones (basketball), Duane Kuiper (baseball), Jerry Mertens (football), Sonja Henning (basketball), Don Heinkel (baseball), Jim McIlvaine (basketball), Norm Nelson (race driver), Erin Veenstra Mirabella (cycling), Shane Rawley (baseball), Kim Merritt (long-distance running), Wilford Wehrle (golf), Tom Sorensen (volleyball) and Clarence “Ginger” Beaumont (baseball).
What are the origins of these Racine County place names?
Root River: Derived from a name the American Indians gave it because trees along the river commonly had exposed roots.
Racine: It was temporarily called Port Gilbert after founder Gilbert Knapp, but that didn’t stick. Settlers instead picked this French word for “root.”
Norway: The northwestern part of the county was a popular site for Norwegian immigrants, who arrived en masse beginning in the late 1830s. The settlers thought “it bore a true resemblance to the area they left in their homeland.”
Caledonia: It’s an old, poetic name for Scotland, and immigrants from that country lent the name to their new home.
Kansasville: The area had been known as Asplandville until around 1856, when local residents went to assist the anti-slavery movement in Kansas. After they returned home, they became the talk of the town and the railroad company installed the new moniker on its stop.
Raymond: Briefly named the Town of Black Hawk after a famous Indian leader, it was eventually named for a notable family that included a legislator, coroner and hotel operator.
Was the country’s first quarter-mile concrete bike racing track built in Racine?
Yes. In the summer of 1887, Racine opened the first quarter-mile concrete track for bicycle racing in the United States. The track was located on the old Exposition site, on Taylor Avenue and 16th Street.
