 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
0 comments
WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS, CLASSES

WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES

RACINE — Wustum Museum, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this spring. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times.

Adult art classes

  • "Virtual Watercolor Bird 1 Workshop," 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Fee: $35.
  • "The Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, March 15-May 3. Fee: $150.
  • "Open Studio Ceramics," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $171.
  • "Virtual Watercolor Midday Studio," 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $171.
  • "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $150.
  • "Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $171.
  • "Virtual Contemporary Acrylic Portrait Painting," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $150.
  • "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4; or 9:30 a.m.-noon or 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $171.
  • "Beginner's Handbuilding," 2-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $171.
  • "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $171.
  • "Virtual Watercolor Night Studio," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $150.
  • "Try It Thursdays! Wet Felting," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Fee: $35.
  • "Band Ring Workshop," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Fee: $44.
  • "Try It Thursdays! Needle Felting," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Fee: $35.
  • "Spinner Ring Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday, March 27. Fee: $88.

Children, teen classes

  • "Handbuilding with Clay: Ages 4-7," noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 13–27; or Saturdays, April 10-24; Fee: $60.
  • "The Art of Sketching: Ages 7-13," noon-1:30 pm. Saturdays, March 13–27. Fee: $77.
  • "Painting Like a Pro!: Ages 7-13," 2-3:30 pm. Saturdays, March 13–27. Fee: $60.
  • "Potter's Wheel: Ages 8-12," 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 13-April 24 (excluding April 3). Fee: $116.

To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News