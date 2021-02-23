WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — Wustum Museum, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this spring. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times.
Adult art classes
- "Virtual Watercolor Bird 1 Workshop," 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Fee: $35.
- "The Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, March 15-May 3. Fee: $150.
- "Open Studio Ceramics," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $171.
- "Virtual Watercolor Midday Studio," 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $171.
- "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $150.
- "Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $171.
- "Virtual Contemporary Acrylic Portrait Painting," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4. Fee: $150.
- "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-May 4; or 9:30 a.m.-noon or 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $171.
- "Beginner's Handbuilding," 2-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $171.
- "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $171.
- "Virtual Watercolor Night Studio," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 18-May 6. Fee: $150.
- "Try It Thursdays! Wet Felting," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Fee: $35.
- "Band Ring Workshop," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Fee: $44.
- "Try It Thursdays! Needle Felting," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Fee: $35.
- "Spinner Ring Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday, March 27. Fee: $88.
Children, teen classes
- "Handbuilding with Clay: Ages 4-7," noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 13–27; or Saturdays, April 10-24; Fee: $60.
- "The Art of Sketching: Ages 7-13," noon-1:30 pm. Saturdays, March 13–27. Fee: $77.
- "Painting Like a Pro!: Ages 7-13," 2-3:30 pm. Saturdays, March 13–27. Fee: $60.
- "Potter's Wheel: Ages 8-12," 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 13-April 24 (excluding April 3). Fee: $116.
To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.