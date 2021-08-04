IMPORTANCE OF INSECTS IS TOPIC

BURLINGTON — "Bugs in Your Backyard: Insect Safari” will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Seno Woodland Center, 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

Naturalist Beth Goeppinger will discuss the importance of insects. Participants will discover identification tips and fun facts as they wander the fields and forests to capture, meet and release insects.

People should meet at 6:30 p.m. at the red barn at Seno, up the gravel path from the parking lot.

The cost is $4. To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/848342-0. In the case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0