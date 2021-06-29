RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center is hosting the Root River Voyager Series, an environmental education workshop for community members ages 9 and older from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 8-22, at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St.

Workshop topics will include the basics of canoeing and kayaking, water quality, invasive species and birds of the Root River. Workshop dates are as follows:

July 8 — Water Quality: Learn about water pollution, identify pollution sources surrounding the REC, use simple chemistry kits to measure water pollution and discuss methods to prevent it.

July 15 — Invasive species: Learn about invasive species at the REC and how to help stop the spread!

July 22 — Root River Birds: Learn about bird life on the Root River. A canoe/kayak trip to search for birds is included.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register, email rec@uwp.edu. Registration is a one-time $10 fee. Participants are not required to attend every workshop. Youth under 18 must have a guardian present to participate. Participants will be required to wear masks while on land.