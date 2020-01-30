Workshops & Programs

To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.

HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET

RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a “Homeworks for Homebuyers” class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12.

Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.

The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.

CHALLENGING RACISM IS TOPIC

KENOSHA — “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump” is the topic of a free talk from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Jockey Rooms of the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.