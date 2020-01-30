Workshops & Programs

SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"The Future Belongs to...The 1944 Political Party Conventions" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The present will be Dr. Eric Pullen, a history professor at Carthage College. The political party conventions of 1944 represented a transformative moment for both the Democrats and the Republicans. Held at the height of World War II, the hotly contested convention in each party marked changes that would move each political party in dramatically new directions.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
ANTI-RACISM DISCUSSION PLANNED
KENOSHA — Educator and anti-racism author Tim Wise is scheduled to visit Carthage College on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms to give a lecture titled, “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump.” Wise’s presentation will examine the ways racism has been embedded in America.
“Tim Wise is unafraid to speak truth to power and his work allows us to see how systems of oppression work in our society,” says Roger Moreano, director of equity and inclusion at Carthage. “His powerful oratorical skills will inspire us all to take responsibility for dismantling these systems and in their place create more opportunities for all communities and human beings to reach their full potential.”
Wise has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences throughout North America. As a speaker, he is constantly in demand and has given presentations in all 50 states at more than 1,000 colleges and high school campuses. He has also presented at hundreds of conferences, and to community groups across the nation about methods for dismantling racism.
The lecture is free and open to the public; however, registration is appreciated. For more information, visit www.carthage.edu/news/tim-wise/.
KANSASVILLE — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Yoga for Every Body," 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-25. Donna Mosca from Peace Tree Yoga leads participants to better strength, balance and focus through poses and breathing. Bring a yoga mat. Call 262-878-5601 to register. Fee is $8, payable at each class.
- "Return to Romance," for adults only, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Enjoy a Valentine's Day themed candlelit walk, fine homemade desserts, warm drinks, a fire and live music at the park. Call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. Fee is $8 per person or $15 per couple. This program has limited spots and fills quickly.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Meet some "Dear Deer" at this fun and active program. Be prepared to go outside. Program will go on regardless of weather but topic may change. Call to register at least 48 hours in advance, 262-878-5601.
- "Howling for Conservation. A Gray Wolf Study," for ages 12 and older, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Join Carthage professor Angela Dassow to discover how wolves can be identified by voice. Learn how this is being used to track pack movements in Wisconsin. Explore why acoustic monitoring may replace traditional trapping methods for surveying populations.
- "Animal Tracks and Signs," 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Bundle up and search for animal tracks and other signs to discover which animals are active and what they’ve been doing to survive.
- "Knit and Crochet Clinic," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Drop in and bring personal knitting or crocheting projects, ask questions, get help solving problems or learn knitting and crocheting basics.
- "Timber Wolf Ecology and Management," for ages 12 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Join Larry and Emily Scheunemann from the Timber Wolf Alliance, an organization that supports education to better understand wolves. Both have been volunteer carnivore trackers for the DNR for over 20 years. Many of Larry’s photographs are used in the presentation to illustrate how wolf sign enables trackers to identify and count wolves in an effort to determine boundaries of pack territories.
All programs meet at the visitor center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- “Workshop: Watercolor Painting Techniques,” 10:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Fee: $109.
- “Artists and Their Gardens,” 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Free.
- “Workshop: Frida Kahlo Inspired Fabric Flowers,” 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Feb. 6. Fee: $25.
- "National African American Read-in: Celebrating Literature," 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Fee: Free.
- "Native American Woodland Storytelling," 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Fee: Free.
- "Traditional Mexican Embroidery Tenago and Tehuana Techniques," 10 a.m.-noon. Sunday, Feb. 9. Fee: $55
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Upcycled Mittens," 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. 6-8:30 p.m. Fee: $5.
- "Picassiette (Mosaic) Class," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-27. Fee: $80 plus $10 supply fee.
- "Printing Demo," 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Free.
- "Young Pottery Workshop: Ages 9 and older," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Fee: $25.
- “Painting: Beginners and Beyond,” 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
WINTER ART CLASSES AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops and classes will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- “Try It Thursdays: Quilled Valentine Cards,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Fee: $35.
- “Felted Heart Pin Workshop,” 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Fee: $35.
- “Try It Thursdays: Macramé Shelf,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Fee: $35.
- “Try It Thursdays: Fused Glass,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Fee: $35.
- “Taste of Enamels Workshop,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $88
- “Fused Chains Workshop,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $88.
- “Open Studio Clay,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $25.
- Children’s classes
- “Valentine’s Day Workshop: Ages 7-13,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Fee: $35.
- “Free Drop-In for Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb 20.
- “Paper Making Workshop: Ages 7-13,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $35.
- “Mommy & Me (and Daddy Too!) Artogether: Ages 2-4,” 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult. Fee: $6.
To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a “Homeworks for Homebuyers” class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
CHALLENGING RACISM IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump” is the topic of a free talk from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Jockey Rooms of the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
From anti-immigrant sentiment to the rationalization of racial disparities in law enforcement to the soft-pedaling of overt racist violence, tensions continue to roil the nation in ways that pose serious dangers to the future of multiracial democracy. Tim Wise will discuss the importance of placing the current moment in its proper historical context so as to fashion remedies and responses to the crisis, and what steps must be taken to preserve the promise of the nation amid peril. Wise will examine the way in which racism has long been embedded in America and how racial conflict has been heightened in the Trump era.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
ZOO OFFERS PRESCHOOL SESSIONS
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering “Lil’ Explorers Preschool at the Zoo” for children ages 2-5. Sessions are at 2 p.m. Sundays, and 10 or 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Sessions dates and topics are:
- Feb. 9-10 — “Silly Snakes.”
- Feb 23-24 — “Busy Bunnies.”
Preschoolers will learn about the zoo animals through stories, snacks and a visit with the live animal ambassadors.
The cost is $10 for one adult and child, and $5 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org.