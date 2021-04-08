WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS,CLASSES

DIVERSITY, INCLUSION, PRIVILEGE
RACINE — A virtual "Diversity, Inclusion, Privilege" interactive training, the next event in the Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism Series, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17.
Award-winning trainer Santo Carfora will use a variety of tools with participants to help them to engage in conversations about inclusion and exclusion. Personal stories are encouraged through small and large group discussions. Interactive privilege exercises will be used to give participants a greater awareness and understanding of white privilege. Participants are also given an opportunity to experience how they are in fact building bridges to share their privileges.
Register at no charge at racinedominicans.org/dcjr. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link the day before the training. For more information, contact Sister Ann Pratt, event coordinator, Dominican Center for Justice Resources, at 262-898-4094.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — Wustum Museum, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this spring. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times.
Adult art classes
- "Virtual Fused Loop Earrings Workshop," 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Fee: $50.
- "Try It Thursdays! Earth Day Art," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Fee: $35.
- "Virtual Watercolor Bird 2 Workshop," 1-3:30 pm. Saturday, April 24. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays! Paper Tulips," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Fee: $35.
- "Mother's Day Silk Scarf Painting for Two!" 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Fees: Individual, $77; couple, $132.
Children, teen classes
- "Functional Clay Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Fee: $35.
- "Painting Spring Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Fee: $35.
- "Sewn and Stuffed Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Fee: $35.
To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
ANDERSON ART CLASSES
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering these creative classes for children and adults:
- “Painting Places,” ages 12-17, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 17. Children will bring a photo of their yard, house, garden, park, vacation spot or any place they like to be and learn the techniques of painting with acrylics. Fee: $40.
- “Earth Day Art,” ages 5-11, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Youth will celebrate Earth Day by creating art in honor of the plants and rocks of the Earth. They will paint a pot, plant a flower and learn how to take care of it. They will also learn how to turn their lakeshore rock collection into art by painting a mini scene on a rock. Fee: $40.
- “Garden Art for Mother’s Day,” ages 5-10, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Youth will learn how to make a flower basket for gathering garden treasures out of fleece and yarn, a personalized stress toy with a balloon and wooden flower ornaments. Fee: $35.
- “Ballroom Dance,” all ages and skill levels, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11-June 1. Covers basic dance skills and advanced techniques. Fee: $75 per couple. A second session will begin June 8.
Supplies are included and advance registration is required; call 262-653-0481 or go to kempercenter.com.