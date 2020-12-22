 Skip to main content
WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS, CLASSES
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES

RACINE — Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum, is offering a variety of art classes and workshops this winter. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times. Classes are:

Adult art classes

  • "The Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15. Fee: $116.
  • "Open Studio Cera.m.ics," 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. Tuesdays,
  •  12 – Feb. 16. Fee: $140.
  • "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16. Fee: $116.
  • "Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12 – Feb. 16. Fee: $140.
  • "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16; or 10-12:30 p.m. or 6:15-8:30 p.m.. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Fee: $128.
  • "Beginners + Intermediate Handbuilding Ceramics (Potter's Wheel Open Studio)," 2-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Fee: $140.
  • "Intermediate Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Fee: $140.
  • "Band Ring Workshop," 1-4:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Fee: $44.
  • "Virtual Paper Poppies Workshop," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Fee: $35.
  • "Try It Thursdays! Tufted Center Paper Japanese Peony," 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Fee: $35.

Children's art classes

  • "Limited Edition! Clay Immersion Clay — Ceramics and Raku: Ages 7-16," 9-11 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. This class is intended for home school students or those who are currently distance learning. Fee: $140.
  • "Handbuilding with Clay: Ages 4-7," noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 6. Fee: $75.
  • "Printmaking 101: Ages 7-13," noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 6. Fee: $75.
  • "Potter's Wheel: Ages 8–12," 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 20. Fee: $116.
  • "Virtual Art of Anime: Ages 12-16," 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16-Feb.; or 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 21-Feb. 11. Fee: $60.
  • "Sewing: Ages 7-13," 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 6. Fee: $75.
  • "Clay Fun! No School Day: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Jan. 18. This is a scheduled day off for Racine Unified Students. Fee: $40.
  • "Peace: Celebrating MLK — No School Day: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. This is a scheduled day off for Racine Unified Students. Fee: $35.

To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.

