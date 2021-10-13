Workshops offered at Seno Woodland Center

BURLINGTON — These events will be offered at Seno Woodland Center, 3606 Dyer Lake Road:
- "Bugs In Your Backyard: Building A Place For Pollinators," 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, for adults. The cost is $4. Naturalist Beth Goeppinger will talk about how important insects are. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/848351-0.
- "Historical Impressions: Trial By Fire, The Salem Witch Trials," 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The cost is $5 or $2 for children. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/913833-0.
- "Broom Making — Hearth Brooms," 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The cost is $60. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/894039-0.