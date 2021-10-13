 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Workshops offered at Seno Woodland Center
0 Comments
WORKSHOPS

Workshops offered at Seno Woodland Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — These events will be offered at Seno Woodland Center, 3606 Dyer Lake Road:

  • "Bugs In Your Backyard: Building A Place For Pollinators," 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, for adults. The cost is $4. Naturalist Beth Goeppinger will talk about how important insects are. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/848351-0.
  • "Historical Impressions: Trial By Fire, The Salem Witch Trials," 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The cost is $5 or $2 for children. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/913833-0.
  • "Broom Making — Hearth Brooms," 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The cost is $60. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/894039-0.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craft and gift fair annual roundup
Listing

Craft and gift fair annual roundup

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual Craft Fair Roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News