WORKSHOPS, CLASSES
HEALTHY LIVING WITH CHRONIC PAIN

BURLINGTON – Advocate Aurora is offering the free workshop, “Healthy Living with Chronic Pain,” from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, July 6-Aug. 10. It is designed for adults dealing with ongoing (chronic) pain.

Science has shown that the mind and body are interconnected in the experience of pain. A person’s emotions, feelings and thoughts directly influence their pain and how it affects them. Participants will build a “toolbox,” practice new concepts, set goals and priorities, and share their experience with others.

Registrants will need access to a CD player. To register, call 262-767-7185 or go to aurora.org/events (keyword, pain).

BEND & BREW

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. offers Bend & Brew, outdoor yoga sessions through Sept. 29 on the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.

Sessions are held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays. These are free yoga sessions with a recommended donation of $5. After each session, participants will receive a certificate to use toward a coffee or beer at participating businesses.

A few yoga mats are available but its recommended that patrons bring their own. People should plan to arrive 10 minutes early for sign in.

Racine County Fair
Racine County Fair

YORKVILLE — The 99th annual Racine County Fair will be held July 28-Aug. 1 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. The grounds wil…

Waterford River Rhythms
Waterford River Rhythms

WATERFORD — What better way to enjoy the front end of a summer weekend than by sitting along the banks of the Fox River listening to live music.

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

