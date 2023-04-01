LAKE MICHIGAN SHIPWRECKS
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, “Shipwrecks on Lake Michigan,” at 2 p.m. Monday, April 3, via Zoom.
Ronald Luttrell of the Kenosha Lighthouse Museum will speak.
Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. For the program Zoom link and to learn more, go to uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.
RIVER BEND CLASSES
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay, is offering these classes/programs:
People are also reading…
- Drop-in "Woodcarving" classes for beginners ages 12 and older (including adults), 9:30-11:30 a.m. first and third Saturday of each month. The cost is $5. Materials are provided.
- "Fly Tying Workshop," for ages 12 and older, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Participants will learn how to tie flies, understand the dynamics of casting, and explore the ecology of our rivers and streams. Fly tying kits will be available to use at each workshop; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own. Fee: $15 for first class; participation in additional classes, $5. Classes will also be held April 16 or 30.
- "Archery Class," for ages 7 and older, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5 and May 10. Participants will learn how to use a recurve bow at this indoor class. Fee: $15; $5 for participation in additional class.
Advance registration is required for all events. Call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.