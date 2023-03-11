SAVE THE SOIL

RACINE — Unity Racine, a new activist community in Racine, will hold a Save the Soil informational event at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. (outdoors weather permitting).

Speakers will talk about sustainable gardening and best agricultural practices.

People can learn about getting a low-cost garden plot from the Racine Urban Garden Network.

This informational event is to highlight the rapidly deteriorating condition of soil in the United States as well as globally and what are the best practices to reverse this trend.

The event will culminate in Mayor Cory Mason’s Proclamation designating March 21 as Save the Soil Day.

AURORA OFFERS CLASSES

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, unless otherwise listed:

Walk with a Doc, 8:30-9:30 a.m. March 18, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway (meet at front entrance by flagpole).

“Babysitting Basics,” 9-10:30 a.m. March 23, via Zoom. Fee: $10.

“Stepping On-Falls Prevention Workshop,” 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-May 16, Classroom C. Fee: $10.

“Breastfeeding Basics,” 6-7:30 p.m. April 6, or 7:30-9 p.m. May 4, via Zoom. Free.

“Infant CPR & Safety,” 6-7:15 p.m. April 26 or May 31, via Zoom. Free.

“Bringing Baby Home,” 6-7 p.m. May 4, via Zoom. Fee: $10.

“Preparing for Labor and Birth,” 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 10 and 17, via Zoom. Free.

“Confused About Medicare,” 1-2 p.m. May 10, Classroom B. Free.

To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events.