VALENTINE'S CRAFTS CLASS SET

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is offering a "Valentine's Crafts" class from 10 a.m. to noon today in the Visitor Center auditorium.

Attendees will make handmade paper heart shapes, recycle calendars into cards and envelopes, create a love letter banner, paint a wine bottle and other crafts to send messages to those they love.

To register in advance, call 262-878-5609; drop-ins are welcome. A state park sticker is required to enter the park.

ZOO ANIMAL TRAINING IS TOPIC

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

"Zoo Animal Training " by Ryan Retzke and Madison Fales will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, via Zoom. Retzke, a Racine Zoo conservation and education specialist/supervisor, will give a variety of reasons why animals are trained. He will introduce animal ambassadors and answer questions. Fales, AmeriCorps program director and animal ambassador coordinator at the Racine Zoo, will be the trainer.

ALL is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities, a friendly environment, and interactive opportunities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, and classes and daytrips at a cost. Learn more at uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

AURORA OFFERS CLASSES

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, unless otherwise listed:

"Preparing for Labor and Birth," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8-9, or March 8-9, via Zoom. Fee: $35.

"Infant CPR & Safety," 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Free.

Wisconsin Parkinson Association "Movement and Music" exercise class, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 2-30, Aurora Wellness Center Classroom C, 300 McCanna Parkway. The class incorporates stretches, strength training, posture, balance and walking drills, as well as vocal exercises. To register, email maryw@wiparkinson.org or call 414-430-3561.

To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events.

SHIPWRECK ARTIFACTS DISCUSSED

KENOSHA — "Fire on the Water," an artifact interpretation of pre-Civil War shipwrecks on Lake Michigan," will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Kevin Cullen, deputy director and chief curator at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, will speak. He is nationally recognized for his extensive underwater archaeological survey work across the U.S. This program sponsored is the Kenosha County Archaeological Society.

BUILDING UNITY JUSTICE TOUR

RACINE — A Building Unity Justice Tour will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. Jim Carpenter of Peace Action of Wisconsin in Milwaukee will speak on a "Path to Peace in Ukraine." Trevor Jung, transit and mobility director for Racine, will speak on "Public Transit's Role in Environmental Stewardship." He will talk about Racine's nine electric buses and their significant role in reducing pollution. Jung will also discuss the effects of war in Ukraine on transportation costs at home.

INDIGENOUS WOMEN

RACINE — A free program titled "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women" will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. Starla Thompson, tribal leader from the Otter Clan of the Forest Potawatomi, will present a very poignant movie and answer questions about missing and murdered indigenous women. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase corn, bean or squash soups with the proceeds going to the Waking Women's Healing Institute.

WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED

CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 12 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.