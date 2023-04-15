CRIMES AGAINST ELDERLY

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, “Crimes Particularly Affecting the Elderly,” at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, via Zoom.

Deputy Casey Rude of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will discuss subjects including current trends in fraud against the elderly.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. For the program Zoom link and to learn more, go to uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

ART CLASSES OFFERED

RACINE — These classes will be held at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum (RAM) at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:

"Cosmic Art: Ages 4-6," 9-10:30 a.m. June 19-23. Fee: $85.

"Polymer Play: Ages 4-6," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19-23. Fee: $85.

"Studio Arts — Past, Present, and Future: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-4:30 p.m. or 9 a.m.-4:30 pm. June 19-23. Fee for half day, $135; fee for all day, $230.

"Illustrated Characters: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee: $85.

"The Future is So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee: $85.

"Potter's Wheel Workshop: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee: $85.

"Drawing and Painting Life: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Fee: $85.

"Art Aficionados and Super Sleuths: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Fee: $85.

"Clay All Day: Ages 8–16," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Fee: $85.

"Animated Artscapes: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 30. Fee: $85.

"Potter's Wheel: Ages 8-16," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 30. Fee: $85.

"Handbuilding with Clay: Ages 4-7," 9-10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Abstract Art: Ages 7-13," 9-10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"The Art of Bookmaking: Ages 10-13," 9-10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Nature is Neat: Ages 4-6," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Paper Arts: Ages 7-13," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10–14. Fee: $85.

"Potter's Wheel: Ages 8-16," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10–14. Fee: $85.

"Animal Mania: Ages 4-6," 1-2:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Op Art: Ages 10-13," 1-2:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Potter's Wheel: Ages 10-16," 1-2:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Tiny Terarium Worlds: Ages 7-13," 3-4:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Sketchbook-a-Thon: Ages 7-13," 3-4:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"Sculptural Ceramics Mash-Up: Ages 8-16," 3-4:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.

"All Art Creatures Great and Small: Ages 4-6," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135.

"Reinventing and Recycling a Future Rube: Ages 7-13," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135 .

"Graphic Novels and Illustrated Words: Ages 10-13," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135 .

"Potter's Wheel and Sculptural Ceramics: Ages 10-13," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135.

"Summer Art Camp: Fashioning a Fabulous, Fantastical, Fun Future: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4. Fee: $190.

Class registration is available at ramart.org or by calling 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, those interested are invited to call for class availability.