ARCHERY CLASS OFFERED

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a "Archery" class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 22, April 5 and May 10.

Open to ages 7 and older, attendees will learn how to use a recurve bow in a non-competitive atmosphere. Classes will be held indoors unless weather is nice.

The cost is $15 for the first class; $5 for additional classes. Registration is required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.

WOODCARVING CLASS

CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 12 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.

AURORA OFFERS CLASSES

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, unless otherwise listed:

"Preparing for Labor and Birth," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9, via Zoom. Fee: $35.

Wisconsin Parkinson Association "Movement and Music" exercise class, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 2-30, Aurora Wellness Center Classroom C, 300 McCanna Parkway. The class incorporates stretches, strength training, posture, balance and walking drills, as well as vocal exercises. To register, email maryw@wiparkinson.org or call 414-430-3561.

“Breastfeeding Basics,” 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 2 via Zoom. Fee: $15.

"Healthy Living with Chronic Pain," 11-11:45 a.m. Mondays, March 6-April 10, via phone conference. Fee: $10.

"Bringing Baby Home," 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Fee: $10.

"Babysitting Basics," 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23 via Zoom. Fee: $10.

"Stepping On-Falls Prevention Workshop," 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Classroom C. Fee: $10.

To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events.

COMMUNITY COURSES AT UWP

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, in partnership with the Professional and Continuing Education office, will offer these community courses:

"Fabulous Frosting Flowers," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 and 14. Participants will work under a frosting professional and learn firsthand how to make the most popular floral decorations and frosting, prep and fill piping bags, pipe several different kinds of flowers and methods and basic composition for cake decorating. Fee: $45.

"Polymer Pet Portraits," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-25 Students will learn how to work from portrait and profile images and sketches of their pet to create a sculpture with polymer clay. They will be taught how to make a wire armature, build up clay in an uncanny replica of their pet, and learn about textures and patterns in clay and paint. Fee: $90.

Classes are open to all skill levels. To learn more, go to uwp.edu/personalenrichment.