Workshop focuses on healthy living with chronic pain

BURLINGTON – Advocate Aurora is offering the free workshop, “Healthy Living with Chronic Pain,” from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, July 6-Aug. 10. It is designed for adults dealing with ongoing (chronic) pain.

Science has shown that the mind and body are interconnected in the experience of pain. A person’s emotions, feelings and thoughts directly influence their pain and how it affects them. Participants will build a “toolbox,” practice new concepts, set goals and priorities, and share their experience with others.