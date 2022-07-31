Women in professional baseball is lecture topic

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

“Her League: Women in Professional Baseball” is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Kate Bennett, curator of the Pleasant Prairie History Museum, will explore the history and legacy of women in professional baseball, including Pleasant Prairie local Joyce (Hill) Westerman, and the women on the Negro American League — Toni Stone, Connie Morgan and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/aLL.