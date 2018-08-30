Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thursday, Aug. 31

5 Card Cash: JC-AC-3S-8S-10S

SuperCash: 03-16-19-29-33-35, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 01-10-13-15-22, estimated jackpot: $38,000

Daily Pick 3: 0-3-8

Daily Pick 4: 9-8-5-8

