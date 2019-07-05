Fireworks mishap injures 3 workers
WAUKESHA — A malfunction during a 4th of July show left a group of fireworks technicians injured.
WITI-TV reported that three employees of Spielbauer Fireworks were hurt during the show in Waukesha. The television station reported that about halfway through the show a shell unintentionally detonated on the ground in its launching vessel. The explosion caused several other surrounding shells to detonate.
The three workers suffered minor injuries. Firefighters treated them on the scene and all three refused to go to the hospital.
No one else was hurt. The show resumed after a 15-minute delay.
Woman arrested after brandishing lighter near gas tank
MADISON — Police in Madison arrested a woman after she allegedly brandished a lighter near a man's gas tank while he was fueling up.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that police said officers arrived at a Citgo station late Thursday night. They found a 38-year-old woman in the station's parking lot swearing, kicking vehicles and trying to start fights with customers.
As an officer approached her she held out a lit cigarette lighter and walked toward a man pumping gas into his vehicle. She threatened to burn the man and held the lighter close to his fuel tank while leaning away as if she were trying to shield herself.
The officer defused the situation and took the woman to jail on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
Police arrest naked man on 'tons of acid'
LA CROSSE — A La Crosse man is in trouble with the law after he was arrested for running around a parking lot naked and telling officers he was on "tons and tons of acid."
The La Crosse Tribune reported that police received a complaint during the early morning hours of June 29 of a man running around naked and yelling incoherently.
Police found the 29-year-old in a parking lot on the city's north side. Asked why he was running around naked, the man said "oh, that's what all those drugs are for" and "what's wrong with being a heroin addict?"
Police asked him what he'd taken and he responded "tons and tons and tons and tons and tons of acid."
Officers arrested him for lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.
Farmers say wet weather pushing back harvest
MADISON — Farmers in Wisconsin say a wet spring and summer rain is pushing back their harvest timelines.
WKOW-TV reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reports practically all crops were behind for planting and growing.
Mitch Breunig owns Mystic Valley Dairy in Sauk City and plants corn, alfalfa and soybeans. He tells the television station that rain stretched what his normal two- to three-week planting season to nearly two months.
He says he's worried about a short growing season and an early frost that could kill his corn before its harvested. He's also worried he'll have to spend more money drying his corn so he can harvest it.
