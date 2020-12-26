WHAT'S HAPPENING

Wonderland of Lights
Through Jan. 3 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. St., Racine. 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $5 per person, free ages 2 and younger. Illuminated drive-through adventure. Vehicles enter the zoo at 200 Goold St. and follow a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of designs. Kiwanis holiday lights can be seen on zoo pond from Main Street.
Artistree Holiday Gift ShowThrough Dec. 24 — Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Dozens of local artists showcasing their artwork for gift giving. Second Saturday reception Dec. 14, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Call 262-605-4745.
Virtual Craft FairNov. 20-Dec. 4 — Virtual craft fair through YMCA Camp MacLean, Burlington. Go to campmaclean.com.
Ladies Night OutNov. 20 — Downtown Racine. 2-8 p.m. Free, however, 200 VIP tickets will be sold for $40 each (includes VIP canvas and $140 in gift cards to be used at event). Specials and one-night only deals at more than 30 Downtown businesses. For VIP tickets, go to RacineDowntown.com or Eventbrite.com.
Light Up the NightNov. 20 — Burlington (citywide and downtown). 4-8 p.m. Seasonal gift ideas, food, artwork, jewelry, accessories. Food donations accepted for Operation Burlington Cares Food Drive (participating merchants offering in-store discounts and chance to win prizes).
Live Music by Marcell GuytonNov. 20 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Feel the Magic Male RevueNov. 20 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9 p.m. $21.95-$69.95. Go to rte20.com.
Live Music by Totally NeonNov. 20 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5 in advance.
Christmas in the Village of Waterford Craft and Vendor FairNov. 20-21 — Waterford area businesses and homes. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Location maps available at Creative Spaces and Waterford Antique Mall.
Holiday Folk Fair International VirtuallyNov. 20-22 — “Celebrate the Culture of Plants — The Seeds of Heritage.” The 2020 Holiday Folk Fair International will take place online and feature entertainment, and artisan and cooking demonstrations and education. Go to https://folkfair.org.
Holiday Craft FairNov. 20-21 — Bruno’s Restaurant/River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Free.
Holiday Craft & Gift ShowNov. 21 — Bristol Oaks Country Club, 16801 75th St., Bristol. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Local crafters and direct sales reps with displays of home decor, jewelry, health and wellness, cosmetics. A portion of proceeds benefit Loyal Order of Moose.
Virtual BONK! Poetry and Music SeriesNov. 21 — Featured performers will be: Milwaukee-based poet Su Cho, New Jersey-based poet Cortney Lamar Charleston and Kenosha-based musician Brent Mitchell. 6 p.m. Free. To join as an audience member, go to facebook.com/BONK-51655071250.
Holiday Happy Hour Wine TastingNov. 21 — Virtual wine tasting to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 6-8 p.m. Enjoy a selection of wines and a live Zoom tasting from Ironstone Vineyards including its special Obsession Symphony. Tasting packages start at $50 and include three, full-sized bottles of wine plus special music and wine pairings. Wine available at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. A portion of all wine purchased through Nov. 20 goes to the RSO. Go to racinesymphony.org.
RAM Awesome Art SaleNov. 21, 27-28 — Racine Art Museum Store, 441 Main St. Noon-4 p.m. Visitors can add to their own art collection or purchase works as holiday gifts. One-of-a-kind, museum quailty works have been donated to raise funds in support of RAM’s art education programs and collection care. Go to racineartmuseumstore.org.
Live Music by David HallNov. 21 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Live Music by Smart MouthNov. 21 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5 in advance.
Live Music by Fall HazardNov. 21 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m.-midnight. Classic rock.
Live Music by Bella CainNov. 21 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9:45 p.m. $10. Country.
Topper AuctionDec. 5 — Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 5:30-11:45 p.m. In celebration of Catholic Central High School’s 100th anniversary, the annual auction will have a 1920’s Christmas theme. Appetizers, dinner by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper 2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid.