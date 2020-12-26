WHAT'S HAPPENING

 Skip to main content
Wonderland of Lights

Through Jan. 3 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. St., Racine. 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $5 per person, free ages 2 and younger. Illuminated drive-through adventure. Vehicles enter the zoo at 200 Goold St. and follow a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of designs. Kiwanis holiday lights can be seen on zoo pond from Main Street.

Artistree Holiday Gift ShowThrough Dec. 24 — Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Dozens of local artists showcasing their artwork for gift giving. Second Saturday reception Dec. 14, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Call 262-605-4745.

Virtual Craft FairNov. 20-Dec. 4 — Virtual craft fair through YMCA Camp MacLean, Burlington. Go to campmaclean.com.

Ladies Night OutNov. 20 — Downtown Racine. 2-8 p.m. Free, however, 200 VIP tickets will be sold for $40 each (includes VIP canvas and $140 in gift cards to be used at event). Specials and one-night only deals at more than 30 Downtown businesses. For VIP tickets, go to RacineDowntown.com or Eventbrite.com.

Light Up the NightNov. 20 — Burlington (citywide and downtown). 4-8 p.m. Seasonal gift ideas, food, artwork, jewelry, accessories. Food donations accepted for Operation Burlington Cares Food Drive (participating merchants offering in-store discounts and chance to win prizes).

Live Music by Marcell GuytonNov. 20 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.

Feel the Magic Male RevueNov. 20 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9 p.m. $21.95-$69.95. Go to rte20.com.

Live Music by Totally NeonNov. 20 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5 in advance.

Christmas in the Village of Waterford Craft and Vendor FairNov. 20-21 — Waterford area businesses and homes. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Location maps available at Creative Spaces and Waterford Antique Mall.

Holiday Folk Fair International VirtuallyNov. 20-22 — “Celebrate the Culture of Plants — The Seeds of Heritage.” The 2020 Holiday Folk Fair International will take place online and feature entertainment, and artisan and cooking demonstrations and education. Go to https://folkfair.org.

Holiday Craft FairNov. 20-21 — Bruno’s Restaurant/River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Free.

Holiday Craft & Gift ShowNov. 21 — Bristol Oaks Country Club, 16801 75th St., Bristol. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Local crafters and direct sales reps with displays of home decor, jewelry, health and wellness, cosmetics. A portion of proceeds benefit Loyal Order of Moose.

Virtual BONK! Poetry and Music SeriesNov. 21 — Featured performers will be: Milwaukee-based poet Su Cho, New Jersey-based poet Cortney Lamar Charleston and Kenosha-based musician Brent Mitchell. 6 p.m. Free. To join as an audience member, go to facebook.com/BONK-51655071250.

Holiday Happy Hour Wine TastingNov. 21 — Virtual wine tasting to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 6-8 p.m. Enjoy a selection of wines and a live Zoom tasting from Ironstone Vineyards including its special Obsession Symphony. Tasting packages start at $50 and include three, full-sized bottles of wine plus special music and wine pairings. Wine available at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. A portion of all wine purchased through Nov. 20 goes to the RSO. Go to racinesymphony.org.

RAM Awesome Art SaleNov. 21, 27-28 — Racine Art Museum Store, 441 Main St. Noon-4 p.m. Visitors can add to their own art collection or purchase works as holiday gifts. One-of-a-kind, museum quailty works have been donated to raise funds in support of RAM’s art education programs and collection care. Go to racineartmuseumstore.org.

Live Music by David HallNov. 21 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.

Live Music by Smart MouthNov. 21 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5 in advance.

Live Music by Fall HazardNov. 21 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m.-midnight. Classic rock.

Live Music by Bella CainNov. 21 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9:45 p.m. $10. Country.

Topper AuctionDec. 5 — Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 5:30-11:45 p.m. In celebration of Catholic Central High School’s 100th anniversary, the annual auction will have a 1920’s Christmas theme. Appetizers, dinner by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper 2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid.

Submit an Event

If you would like your event published in the What's Happening calendar, enter it on The Journal Times online calendar of events. To register and submit an event, go to journaltimes.com/events and click on Sign Up.

