WHAT'S HAPPENING

Nov. 27-Dec. 31 — Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, Ill. 3-9 p.m. Nov. 27-29, Dec. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20 and 26-31. $24.95 adults, $19.95 seniors 65 and older, $17.95 children 3-11. Parking, $15. Pathways lit with more than 1 million twinkling LED lights including the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights featuring thousands of colored lights synchronized to music. Food and merchandise kiosks, photo ops, scavenger hunt, Santa letter dropoff. Advance tickets required; go to czs.org/onlineticketing .

Dec. 5 — Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 5:30-11:45 p.m. In celebration of Catholic Central High School’s 100th anniversary, the school is incorporating a 1920’s Christmas theme into the annual auction. Evening with appetizers, dinner provided by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid and is recommended prior to the date of the auction.