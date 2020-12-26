WHAT'S HAPPENING

Wonderland of Lights
Through Jan. 3 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. St., Racine. 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $5 per person, free ages 2 and younger. Illuminated drive-through adventure. Vehicles enter the zoo at 200 Goold St. and follow a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of designs. Kiwanis holiday lights can be seen on zoo pond from Main Street.
Artistree Holiday Gift Show
Through Dec. 24 — Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Dozens of local artists showcasing their artwork for gift giving. Second Saturday reception Dec. 14, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Call 262-605-4745.
Virtual Arts and Craft Fair
Through Dec. 4 — Virtual craft fair through YMCA Camp MacLean, Burlington. Go to campmaclean.com.
RAM Awesome Art Sale
Nov. 27-28 — Racine Art Museum Store, 441 Main St. Noon-4 p.m. One-of-a-kind, museum quailty works have been donated to raise funds in support of RAM’s art education programs and collection care. Go to racineartmuseumstore.org.
Holiday Magic
Nov. 27-Dec. 31 — Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, Ill. 3-9 p.m. Nov. 27-29, Dec. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20 and 26-31. $24.95 adults, $19.95 seniors 65 and older, $17.95 children 3-11. Parking, $15. Pathways lit with more than 1 million twinkling LED lights including the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights featuring thousands of colored lights synchronized to music. Food and merchandise kiosks, photo ops, scavenger hunt, Santa letter dropoff. Advance tickets required; go to czs.org/onlineticketing.
Live Music by Subtle Undertones
Nov. 27 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Kipikawi Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Live Music by Liam Nugent
Nov. 28 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Kipikawi Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Country.
Live Music by Your Mom Band
Nov. 28 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 8:30 p.m. $5. Variety dance.
Topper Auction
Dec. 5 — Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 5:30-11:45 p.m. In celebration of Catholic Central High School’s 100th anniversary, the school is incorporating a 1920’s Christmas theme into the annual auction. Evening with appetizers, dinner provided by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid and is recommended prior to the date of the auction.
Holiday Boutique
Dec. 5 — Outdoors at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fresh greens, gift baskets, wreaths, centerpieces, swags and, maple syrup available for preorder Dec. 4. Check Hawthorn Hollow’s Facebook page on Dec. 3 for availability.
Skylight Music Theatre
Through Dec. 31 — “Being Earnest.” Streaming online. $25. Go to skylightmusictheatre.org.
Dec. 11-Jan. 10 — “Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special.” Wide range of seasonal music including Broadway show tunes, traditional holiday songs, pop adaptations and comedy recorded in Cabot Theatre. Streaming online. Tickets start at $20. Go to skylightmusictheatre.org/holiday.
Kris Kringle Tour
Dec. 12 — Downtown Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Celebrate Racine’s legacy as the kringle capital of the world by sampling different kringle flavors at over 20 downtown locations. Maps available at DRC, 425 Main St., beginning Dec. 4. Free metered parking.
Live Music by Almighty Vinyl
Dec. 12 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 8 p.m. $10. Go to 1175events.com.
Live Music by The Ivy Ford Band
Dec. 18 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8:30 p.m. $10. Go to rte20.com.
Live Music by Struggle Jennings with Brianna Harness and Nuke Bushner
Dec. 19 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Go to rte20.com.
New Year’s Eve Bash with Bella Cain
Dec. 31 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m. $20-$125. Country. Go to 1175events.com.