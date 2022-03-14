WHAT'S HAPPENING

FOREIGN FILM SERIES

Films shown in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri, 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. $5 cash at door.

March 17-20 — “Identifying Features” (Mexico, 2020)

April 7-10 — “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France, 2019)

April 20-24 — “Another Round” (Denmark, 2020)

UW-PARKSIDE

Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu.

March 17 — The Bad Plus, 7 p.m. $5-$10.

March 18 — UW-Parkside jazz faculty, noon, free; UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble with high school jazz ensembles, 7 p.m., $5-$10.

April 1 — UW-Parkside Student Recital, noon. Free.

April 8 — UW-Parkside Chamber Ensemble, noon. Free.

ST. PATTY'S TRIVIA NIGHT

March 18 — The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St., Racine. 8 p.m. Doors open with a DJ at 7:30 p.m. People can enter a team of up to six people for $10 per person. Participants compete for cash prizes, can bring their own snacks and drinks, decorate their table and can come in costume. Best table theme wins $50. Raffles will be held throughout the evening. To register, go to https://forms.gle/8HpTyxL1pumHPNSNA. Proceeds will benefit the annual Por La Gente Association scholarships.

"CLUE: ON STAGE"

March 18-April 3 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2; 7 p.m. March 27 and 31. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 students 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

COMEDY BY PATTI VASQUEZ

March 18-19 — Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $16. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5377503.

AMSOIL SNOCROSS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

March 18-20 — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lyons. Go to snocross.com/amsoil-snocross-national.

CABIN FEVER CRAFT FAIR

March 19 — Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $3, free parking. More than 100 vendors in the Pavilion building.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

March 19 — Downtown Racine. Parade steps off at noon at Main and State streets, proceeds south on Main Street, west on Sixth Street, ends near City Hall. For parade application, go to racinedowntown.com.

CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY

March 19 — “Greatest Hits.” 7 p.m. Advance tickets, $15 or $12 for seniors; $2 more at door; $5 students. First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Tickets at Personal Touch Florists or go to choralartsonline.org.

SPRING EQUINOX CELEBRATION, OPEN BARN

March 20 — Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia. 2-4:30 p.m. Free ($5 suggested donation). Bonfire lighting and reflection of the changing seasons through family seed planting activities, exploring grounds.

WOMEN OF THE MANSION

March 20, 27 — Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. 1:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors and students, $11 ages 6-17. A new tour that shines a spotlight on the women of the mansion in honor or Women's History Month. Go to https://pabstmansion.ticketsocket.com.

"CONSTELLATIONS"

March 24-26 — Carthage College Studio Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets.

CARTHAGE COLLEGE MUSIC

Concerts in Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, unless otherwise listed. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/tickets (including free tickets).

March 24 — Alash of Central Asia, 7:30 p.m. $10, $8 ages 55 and older, $5 students.

March 26 — Student recital by Matthew Pakkebier, 2 p.m. Free. H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

March 27 — Wind Orchestra Return Concert: "A Lenten Journey." 2 p.m. Free.

March 28 — Choral concert by Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir and Carthage Chorale, 7:30 p.m. Free.

March 30 — Student Recital: Sophie Shulman, 7:30 p.m. Free.

March 31 — Trebel Choir Invitational Concert, 7:30 p.m. Free.

April 4 — Student Recital: Bryan Tamayo, 7:30 p.m. Free.

April 9 — Choral Symphonic Concert, 7:30 p.m. Free.

April 11 — Chamber Music Recital, 7:30 p.m. Free.

April 13 — Jazz Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m. Free.

April 22 — Chanticleer Concert, 7:30 p.m. $25, $20 ages 55 and older, $15 students.

TAKE A TASTE OUT OF CRIME

March 25 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 5-9 p.m. $40. Tasting of wines, beers and Wisconsin cheeses; hot hors d’oeuvres; silent auction; 50/50 raffle; live jazz band. Go to racinenw.com. Proceeds benefit Racine Neighborhood Watch.

COMEDY BY GREG SCHWEM

March 25-26 — Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $14. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5388454.

"HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL"

March 25-27, April 1-3 — Featuring Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $15, $12 students and seniors. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org.

CRAFT & VENDOR FAIR

March 26 — County Line Hall, 103 200th Ave., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. More than 50 vendors and crafters.

WINTER WOBBLER BEER FESTIVAL

March 26 — 1 of Us, 8100 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 2-6 p.m. More than 60 beers to sample, food trucks, vendors, raffle and live music by Stu the Piano Guy. General admission, $30; VIP early access with parking offsite, $40; VIP early access with parking onsite, $45; designated driver, $5. Go to 1ofusbrewing.com.

ROYAL FAMILY KIDS GALA

March 26 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 5 p.m. $30. Dinner, silent auction, guest speaker. Call 262-886-5644. Proceeds go to Royal Family Kids Camp.

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER

March 26 — Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine. 7 p.m. $30 or table of eight for $200. Celebrating the library's 125th anniversary. Trivia by American Pub Quiz (general knowledge and literature), catered dinner, pint of beer or glass of wine. Go to racineLibrary.info.

THE UPTOWN THROWDOWN: NIGHT MARKET & 90’S DANCE PARTY

March 30 — The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Night market with Racine and Kenosha businesses, 5-9 p.m.; 90’s dance party, 9-10 p.m. Free.

“AWAY FROM THE MIRROR”

April 1-2 — Student dance concert at Carthage College Wartburg Theater, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

COMEDY BY DAVID SCOTT

April 1-2 — "Mr. Showtime." 8 p.m. $15. Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5334959.

BLOOMS & BREWS

April 2 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Noon-2 p.m. $40, $30 nondrinker, free ages 2 and younger. Unlimited sampling of craft beers, hors d’oeuvres and Racine Zoo beer glass. Advance ticket required; go to racinezoo.org.

EASTER EGG HUNT

April 2 — Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Ave., Racine. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Egg hunt and crafts, $5; photos with Easter Bunny, $10. No-dog event.

EASTER EGG HUNT

April 2 — Burlington High School gym, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. 10 a.m. Free (bring canned good or toiletry item for Love Inc.). Egg hunt for ages 11 and younger, meet and greet with Easter Bunny, coloring station, face painting, bunny tattoos, free prizes. Presented by student leaders in the Driven Leadership Program.

“BIG GUNS”

April 7-9 — Carthage College Studio Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 p.m. Sat. $14. Go to carthage.edu/tickets.

INSPIRED BY RYAN ARTS FAIR

April 9 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Arts and craft fair, make 'n take area for kids, bake sale, performances by local musicians and vocalists. Proceeds go to the MACC Fund.

MASTERWORKS CONCERT

April 10 — "Remembrance" with the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 3 p.m. $30, free students 18 and younger. Featuring Ashley Springer, 2022 Young Artists' Competition winner. Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

COMEDY BY JIMMIE "JJ" WALKER

April 15-16 — Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. Fri., 7 & 9 p.m. Sat. $25 & $35. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5353310.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA

April 16 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Zoo admission, $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Hunt for cluck-cluck doors throughout zoo for candy, trunk hunt Easter style, egg decorating and crafts to go, $5 photos with Easter Bunny.

ROCK THE GREEN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION

April 23 — Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee. Noon-3 p.m. Free. Music by Bendigo Fletcher and V FUNK.

ROCK FOR VETS

April 23 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Kansasville. Opening ceremony, 6 p.m.; music, 6:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Music by Lunchmoney Bullies, Altered State, Taunting Richard and Fall Hazard. Main raffle ($16,500 in cash prizes), raffle tables, 50/50 raffles. Go to 1175events.com/concerts.

“SOMETHING ROTTEN”

April 29-May 1, May 5-7 — Carthage College Wartburg Theater, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. May 1. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

WHEELS AGAINST CHILD ABUSE CLASSIC CAR & BIKE SHOW

April 30 — Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Car, truck and bike show, raffles, food, live music, Lions Club beer tent. Registration at 8 a.m.; cars (1989 and older), $10; bikes, $5. Pre-register at bellecitygoc.com. Presented by Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter.

PANCAKE DAY

April 30 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. $8 in advance at area businesses, $10 at door, free ages 5 and younger.

ORIGINAL BIKE BLESSING

May 1 — American Legion Post 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek. Noon-5 p.m. $12 or $20 per couple in advance at the post, $15 and $25 at gate. Vendors, 50/50 raffles, $10 ride-in bike show, door prizes, live music by Shelly Mack and the ReUnion, free beer.

WINE WALK

May 7 & 14 — Thirty Downtown Racine locations. 1-6 p.m. $40. Includes 20 wine samples, 10 beer and seltzer samples, wine sampling glass, canvas tote bag, appetizers, snacks. Tickets on sale April 1. Go to racinedowntown.com.

90TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

May 14 — “The Fantastic Symphony” with the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. $35-$100, free students 18 and younger in general admission area. Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

MUSIC AT THE ZOO

June 17-18 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.). $30 in advance, $35 at gate, $50 season tickets. Music by Chicago Tribute Anthology June 17 and Substitute: Tales from The Who June 18. Go to racinezoo.org.

PIKE RIVER CONCERT SERIES

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 6 p.m. $10. Go to hawthornhollow.org.

June 17 — The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane

July 22 — Violet Wilder

Aug. 19 — Cosmic Railroad

ANIMAL CRACKERS JAZZ SERIES

Concerts at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.). $30 in advance, $35 at gate, $90 season tickets. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

July 13 — Roman Street

July 27 — Marion Meadows

Aug. 10 — Steely Dane

Aug. 24 — Down to the Bone

