WHAT'S HAPPENING

"DROP DEAD"

Through Nov. 13 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12; 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 10. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

AAUW USED BOOK SALE

Nov. 3-5, 10-12 — Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., Racine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thousands of well-sorted books in different genres, CDs, LPs, DVDs, puzzles, games.

UW-PARKSIDE FOREIGN FILM SERIES

Screenings at 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. $30 for season pass (includes three guest passes). Student Center Cinema at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm.

Nov. 3-6 — “Two of Us” (France, 2019)

Nov. 17-20 — “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” (Romania, 2021)

Dec. 1-4 — “Undine” (Germany, 2020)

Jan. 26-29 — “Riders of Justice” (Denmark, 2020)

Feb. 9-12 — “Limbo” (United Kingdom, 2020)

Feb. 23-26 — “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway, 2021)

March 9-12 — “Bergman Island” (France, 2021)

March 16-19 — “Compartment No. 6” (Russia, 2021)

March 3-April 2 — “Parallel Mothers” (Spain, 2021)

April 13-16 — “The Truffle Hunters” (Italy, 2020)

"TWELFTH NIGHT, A NEW MUSICAL JOURNEY"

Nov. 3-13 — Featuring The Haylofters. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $18. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Go to thehaylofters.ludus.com.

CARTHAGE MUSIC

Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

Nov. 3 — "One Perfect Moment" recital by Ally Kline, 7:30 p.m. Free. H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Nov. 6 — Carthage Philharmonic Concert, 1 p.m. Free. A.F. Siebert Chapel.

ABANDONED HAUNTED HOUSE

Nov. 4-5 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-10 p.m. For tickets, go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com.

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

Nov. 4-6 — Featuring Lakeside Players Inc. at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $15, $13 students and seniors. Go to rhodecenter.org.

DUNGEON OF DOOM

Nov. 4-6 — "Buried Dead or Alive." 7 p.m. $30. 600 29th St., Zion, Ill. Blackout nights Nov. 5-6. Go to dungeonofdoom.com.

UW-PARKSIDE

UW-Parkside Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. $10, $5 students, unless otherwise listed. Go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.

Nov. 4 — Philomusica Quartet, noon. Free.

Nov. 11 — Student Recitals, noon. Free.

Nov. 12 — University Chorale and Master Singers with Orchestra, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 — Belle Ensemble & Jackie Labbe, noon. Free.

Nov. 19 — Symphony & Community Orchestras, 3 p.m.

Dec. 3-4 — Choirs, Burleigh’s “Nguzo Saba Suite.” 7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.

Dec. 6 — Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 — Wind Ensemble & Community Band, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Range, 7 p.m.

"MEMENTO MORI"

Nov. 4-6, 10-12 — Carthage College Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. Nov. 6. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

VETERANS CELEBRATION

Nov. 4-6 — Downtown Lake Geneva. Entertainment, activities, speakers. Go to streetsoflakegeneva.com.

"MURDER ON THE 518"

Nov. 4-5 — Union Grove High School Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7 p.m. Sat. $5. Go to ughs.ludus.com.

HOLIDAY FAIR, BAKE SALE & AUCTION FOR MISSIONS

Nov. 5 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts and to view items to be auctioned in voice auction at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Christian Women Connection.

CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR

Nov. 5 — Case High School fieldhouse, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 150 vendors, concessions.

HOLIDAY CRAFT & VENDOR FAIR

Nov. 5 — Woman's Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Crafts, vendors, bake sale and lunch available.

HOLIDAY GEM & MINERAL SHOW

Nov. 5-6 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry and gems for sale. Free rock and mineral identification, silent auction. Presented by the Racine Geological Society.

BEER & BACON WALK

Nov. 5 — Downtown Racine. 1-6 p.m. Samples of bacon-infused finger food and beer at more than 20 businesses. Go to racinedowntown.com/events.

DAY OF THE DEAD BLOCK PARTY

Nov. 5 — 600 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, hosted by Kenosha Creative Space. 2-11 p.m. $7 or two for $10, free ages 20 and younger. Live music, Mexican food, sugar skull and cookie decorating, pumpkin carving demonstration and exhibit.

FUNDRAISING DINNER

Nov. 5 — St. Patrick's Parish Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $25. Dinner and award presentation. Reservations required by Oct. 24; send checks to John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.

HOLIDAY CRAFT & GIFT SHOW

Nov. 6 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Holiday decor, jewelry, health and wellness, children's items, gifts. Portion of vendor fees goes to VFW.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION

Nov. 6 — Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Memorabilia lanterns (bring photo), crafts.

BELLE CITY BRASSWORKS

Nov. 6 — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 3 p.m Free; donations accepted. Concert featuring music of John Williams and John Rutter.

AUDITIONS

Auditions at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Go to racinetheatre.org.

Nov. 7-8 — For production of "Perfect Wedding." 7 p.m. Go to racinetheatre.org/audition.

Nov. 9 — For singers ages 18 and older for the Signature Spotlight concert, "A Very Merry Guild Christmas." 6:30-9:30 p.m. Register for time slot by calling 262-633-4218.

GIVE THEM HOPE

Nov. 10 — Geneva National Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S, Lake Geneva. 5-9 p.m. $45 or $400 for table of 10. Gourmet dinner, Agape House presentation and silent auction. Fundraiser for Agape House. Reservations required by Nov. 4; email Christen@AgapeHouseHeals.org or call 262-275-6466.

“GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES”

Nov. 11-12 — Play at UW-Parkside Studio A, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat. Free.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 12 — Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft fair, door prize, raffles, concessions, bake sale. Proceeds go to students in Performing Arts programs.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 12 — St. Catherine Commons 3524 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Local artisans, hand-crafted gifts, home decor, jewelry, soaps, ornaments.

HOLIDAY CRAFT & VENDOR FAIR

Nov. 12 — EverGreen Academy, 3351 Chicory Road, Racine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafters, vendors, concessions.

HOLIDAY PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING

Nov. 12 — Downtown Racine. 5:30 p.m. Annual holiday parade, lights, costumed characters, marching bands, Santa Claus and the lighting of the Monument Square holiday tree.

“HAIR”

Nov. 12-13, 17-19 – Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 3 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

PACKER PARTY

Nov. 13 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 3 p.m. $35 (includes food and a chance to win cash). Packers vs. Cowboys game, raffles. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1394686-0. Proceeds support the 4th of July parade and fireworks facilitated by the 4th Fest of Greater Racine.

LIFESTYLE & RETIREMENT EXPO

Nov. 15 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

CHRISTMAS AT THE PABST MANSION

Nov. 17-Jan. 8 — Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun. Closed holidays. $20; $18 seniors, students, military; $13 ages 6 and older; free ages 5 and younger.

NOON CONCERT

Nov. 18 — UW-Parkside Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Noon. Free. Featuring the Belle Ensemble and Jackie Labbe.

MARTINI MADNESS

Nov. 18 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $40. Martini sampling from local businesses, martini contest, appetizers, animal ambassadors. Go to racinezoo.org.

MUSICAL FLIGHT

Nov. 18 — Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6:30 p.m. $55. Wine and beer tasting accompanied by a string quartet from Racine Symphony Orchestra musicians playing Italian music, wine pull, 50/50 raffle. Go to racinesymphony.org.

"ANNIE, JR."

Nov. 18-20 — Racine Children's Theatre production at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 6 p.m. Fri.; noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $7. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

“TITLE AND DEED”

Nov. 18-Dec. 3 — Presented by Theatre Gigante. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Nov. 27. $30, $25 seniors, $20 students. Kenilworth 509 Theatre, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place (fifth floor), Milwaukee. Go to gigantetitle.eventbrite.com.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 19 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 19 — Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 40 vendors.

MARKET MADNESS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 19 — Midwest Market 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 10 a.m. Free.

LADIES DAY & NIGHT OUT

Nov. 19 — Downtown Racine. Noon-8 p.m. Free. Over 40 downtown businesses hosting one-day specials and promotions as well as food/beer tastings, massages, live music and more. Go to racinedowntown.com/events.

CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA FAIR

Nov. 19-20 — Cabbage Heads Tavern and Grill, 3311 Highway H, Franksville. Noon-5 p.m. Santas, snowmen, holiday tableware, centerpieces, gifts, mini Christmas villages, fairies, wreaths.

HOLIDAY WINE WALK

Nov. 19 — Downtown Delavan. $35, $15 designated driver. No children.

COMEDY TONIGHT

Nov. 19 — Storyteller and comic Don Reed, 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors, $13 students 21 and younger. Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 19-Jan. 1 – Jellystone Park, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.

HOLIDAY LIGHT WALK

Nov. 25-Dec. 18 — Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., Kenosha. 5-9 p.m. daily. $7, free ages 3 and younger. Holiday light walk, holiday treats, fire pits, Santa, reindeer exhibit.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Nov. 26 — Downtown Racine. All day. Start holiday shopping by supporting small and local businesses.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 26 — Burlington Senior Activity Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 262-716-0329 for a table.

CRAFTS IN THE WOODS

Nov. 26 — YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington. 9 a. m.-4 p.m. $5, $1 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and younger. More than 35 crafters and vendors, bake sale, craft raffle, lunch available.

BURLINGTON CHRISTMAS PARADE

Dec. 2 — “Christmas Joys & Favorite Toys!” Downtown Burlington, 6:30 p.m. Christmas tree lighting follows in Wehmhoff Square Park. Visit Santa & Mrs. Claus in chalet, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” — A READING BY CHARLES DICKENS

Dec. 2 — Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $15, $10 children. One-man production stars Nate Plummer as Charles Dickens. Go to museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/events.

“AS YOU LIKE IT”

Dec. 2-4, 9-11 — UW-Parkside Main Stage Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m. Dec. 9. $20, $15 seniors, $10 students. Go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.

HOLIDAY GIFTING & ART FAIR

Dec. 3 — Gateway Technical College, 4940 88th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 3 — Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 40 vendors.

UPTOWN TREE FESTIVAL

Dec. 3 — Decorated trees in Uptown Racine business windows (free trolley available). 2-5 p.m. Beverages, Vendor’s Market at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St., Somers. 7 p.m. Free. Featuring Concert Band, Handbells, Chamber Orchestra, Concert Choirs and Chamber Choir.

WINTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR

Dec. 10 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Direct sales companies, crafters, artists, vendors.

KENOSHA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Concerts at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., Kenosha. $30, free ages 17 and younger. Go to kenoshasymphony.org.

Dec. 10 — "Together for the Holidays," 3 p.m.

Feb. 25 — "Symphonic Gems," 3 p.m.

May 6 — "Masters of the Romantic," 7:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Dec. 14 & 21 — Featuring the Belle City Brassworks. 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Dec. 14 concert at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine; Dec. 21 concert at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine.