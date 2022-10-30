 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S HAPPENING

Haunted Houses

The final weekend for the Abandoned Haunted House complex in Mount Pleasant is Friday and Saturday.

 LEE NEWSPAPERS

"DROP DEAD"

Through Nov. 13 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12; 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 10. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

AAUW USED BOOK SALE

Nov. 3-5, 10-12 — Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., Racine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thousands of well-sorted books in different genres, CDs, LPs, DVDs, puzzles, games.

UW-PARKSIDE FOREIGN FILM SERIES

Screenings at 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. $30 for season pass (includes three guest passes). Student Center Cinema at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm.

  • Nov. 3-6 — “Two of Us” (France, 2019)
  • Nov. 17-20 — “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” (Romania, 2021)
  • Dec. 1-4 — “Undine” (Germany, 2020)
  • Jan. 26-29 — “Riders of Justice” (Denmark, 2020)
  • Feb. 9-12 — “Limbo” (United Kingdom, 2020)
  • Feb. 23-26 — “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway, 2021)
  • March 9-12 — “Bergman Island” (France, 2021)
  • March 16-19 — “Compartment No. 6” (Russia, 2021)
  • March 3-April 2 — “Parallel Mothers” (Spain, 2021)
  • April 13-16 — “The Truffle Hunters” (Italy, 2020)

"TWELFTH NIGHT, A NEW MUSICAL JOURNEY"

Nov. 3-13 — Featuring The Haylofters. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $18. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Go to thehaylofters.ludus.com.

CARTHAGE MUSIC

Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

  • Nov. 3 — "One Perfect Moment" recital by Ally Kline, 7:30 p.m. Free. H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
  • Nov. 6 — Carthage Philharmonic Concert, 1 p.m. Free. A.F. Siebert Chapel.

ABANDONED HAUNTED HOUSE

Nov. 4-5 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-10 p.m. For tickets, go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com.

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

Nov. 4-6 — Featuring Lakeside Players Inc. at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $15, $13 students and seniors. Go to rhodecenter.org.

DUNGEON OF DOOM

Nov. 4-6 — "Buried Dead or Alive." 7 p.m. $30. 600 29th St., Zion, Ill. Blackout nights Nov. 5-6. Go to dungeonofdoom.com.

UW-PARKSIDE

UW-Parkside Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. $10, $5 students, unless otherwise listed. Go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.

  • Nov. 4 — Philomusica Quartet, noon. Free.
  • Nov. 11 — Student Recitals, noon. Free.
  • Nov. 12 — University Chorale and Master Singers with Orchestra, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 18 — Belle Ensemble & Jackie Labbe, noon. Free.
  • Nov. 19 — Symphony & Community Orchestras, 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 3-4 — Choirs, Burleigh’s “Nguzo Saba Suite.” 7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.
  • Dec. 6 — Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 8 — Wind Ensemble & Community Band, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 10 — Range, 7 p.m.

"MEMENTO MORI"

Nov. 4-6, 10-12 — Carthage College Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. Nov. 6. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

VETERANS CELEBRATION

Nov. 4-6 — Downtown Lake Geneva. Entertainment, activities, speakers. Go to streetsoflakegeneva.com.

"MURDER ON THE 518"

Nov. 4-5 — Union Grove High School Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7 p.m. Sat. $5. Go to ughs.ludus.com.

HOLIDAY FAIR, BAKE SALE & AUCTION FOR MISSIONS

Nov. 5 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts and to view items to be auctioned in voice auction at 1 p.m.  Sponsored by Christian Women Connection.

CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR

Nov. 5 — Case High School fieldhouse, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 150 vendors, concessions.

HOLIDAY CRAFT & VENDOR FAIR

Nov. 5 — Woman's Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Crafts, vendors, bake sale and lunch available.

HOLIDAY GEM & MINERAL SHOW

Nov. 5-6 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry and gems for sale. Free rock and mineral identification, silent auction. Presented by the Racine Geological Society.

BEER & BACON WALK

Nov. 5 — Downtown Racine. 1-6 p.m. Samples of bacon-infused finger food and beer at more than 20 businesses. Go to racinedowntown.com/events.

DAY OF THE DEAD BLOCK PARTY

Nov. 5 — 600 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, hosted by Kenosha Creative Space. 2-11 p.m. $7 or two for $10, free ages 20 and younger. Live music, Mexican food, sugar skull and cookie decorating, pumpkin carving demonstration and exhibit.

FUNDRAISING DINNER

Nov. 5 — St. Patrick's Parish Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $25. Dinner and award presentation. Reservations required by Oct. 24; send checks to John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.

HOLIDAY CRAFT & GIFT SHOW

Nov. 6 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Holiday decor, jewelry, health and wellness, children's items, gifts. Portion of vendor fees goes to VFW.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION

Nov. 6 — Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Memorabilia lanterns (bring photo), crafts.

BELLE CITY BRASSWORKS

Nov. 6 — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 3 p.m Free; donations accepted. Concert featuring music of John Williams and John Rutter.

AUDITIONS

Auditions at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Go to racinetheatre.org.

  • Nov. 7-8 — For production of "Perfect Wedding." 7 p.m. Go to racinetheatre.org/audition.
  • Nov. 9 — For singers ages 18 and older for the Signature Spotlight concert, "A Very Merry Guild Christmas." 6:30-9:30 p.m. Register for time slot by calling 262-633-4218.

GIVE THEM HOPE

Nov. 10 — Geneva National Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S, Lake Geneva. 5-9 p.m. $45 or $400 for table of 10. Gourmet dinner, Agape House presentation and silent auction. Fundraiser for Agape House. Reservations required by Nov. 4; email Christen@AgapeHouseHeals.org or call 262-275-6466.

“GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES”

Nov. 11-12 — Play at UW-Parkside Studio A, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat. Free.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 12 — Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft fair, door prize, raffles, concessions, bake sale. Proceeds go to students in Performing Arts programs.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 12 — St. Catherine Commons 3524 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Local artisans, hand-crafted gifts, home decor, jewelry, soaps, ornaments.

HOLIDAY CRAFT & VENDOR FAIR

Nov. 12 — EverGreen Academy, 3351 Chicory Road, Racine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafters, vendors, concessions.

HOLIDAY PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING

Nov. 12 — Downtown Racine. 5:30 p.m. Annual holiday parade, lights, costumed characters, marching bands, Santa Claus and the lighting of the Monument Square holiday tree.

“HAIR”

Nov. 12-13, 17-19 – Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 3 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets.

PACKER PARTY

Nov. 13 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 3 p.m. $35 (includes food and a chance to win cash). Packers vs. Cowboys game, raffles. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1394686-0. Proceeds support the 4th of July parade and fireworks facilitated by the 4th Fest of Greater Racine.

LIFESTYLE & RETIREMENT EXPO

Nov. 15 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

CHRISTMAS AT THE PABST MANSION

Nov. 17-Jan. 8 — Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun. Closed holidays. $20; $18 seniors, students, military; $13 ages 6 and older; free ages 5 and younger.

NOON CONCERT

Nov. 18 — UW-Parkside Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Noon. Free. Featuring the Belle Ensemble and Jackie Labbe.

MARTINI MADNESS

Nov. 18 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $40. Martini sampling from local businesses, martini contest, appetizers, animal ambassadors. Go to racinezoo.org.

MUSICAL FLIGHT

Nov. 18 — Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6:30 p.m. $55. Wine and beer tasting accompanied by a string quartet from Racine Symphony Orchestra musicians playing Italian music, wine pull, 50/50 raffle. Go to racinesymphony.org.

"ANNIE, JR."

Nov. 18-20 — Racine Children's Theatre production at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 6 p.m. Fri.; noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $7. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

“TITLE AND DEED”

Nov. 18-Dec. 3 — Presented by Theatre Gigante. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Nov. 27. $30, $25 seniors, $20 students. Kenilworth 509 Theatre, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place (fifth floor), Milwaukee. Go to gigantetitle.eventbrite.com.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 19 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 19 — Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 40 vendors.

MARKET MADNESS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 19 — Midwest Market 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 10 a.m. Free.

LADIES DAY & NIGHT OUT

Nov. 19 — Downtown Racine. Noon-8 p.m. Free. Over 40 downtown businesses hosting one-day specials and promotions as well as food/beer tastings, massages, live music and more. Go to racinedowntown.com/events.

CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA FAIR

Nov. 19-20 — Cabbage Heads Tavern and Grill, 3311 Highway H, Franksville. Noon-5 p.m. Santas, snowmen, holiday tableware, centerpieces, gifts, mini Christmas villages, fairies, wreaths.

HOLIDAY WINE WALK

Nov. 19 — Downtown Delavan. $35, $15 designated driver. No children.

COMEDY TONIGHT

Nov. 19 — Storyteller and comic Don Reed, 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors, $13 students 21 and younger. Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 19-Jan. 1 – Jellystone Park, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.

HOLIDAY LIGHT WALK

Nov. 25-Dec. 18 — Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., Kenosha. 5-9 p.m. daily. $7, free ages 3 and younger. Holiday light walk, holiday treats, fire pits, Santa, reindeer exhibit.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Nov. 26 — Downtown Racine. All day. Start holiday shopping by supporting small and local businesses.

CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 26 — Burlington Senior Activity Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 262-716-0329 for a table.

CRAFTS IN THE WOODS

Nov. 26 — YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington. 9 a. m.-4 p.m. $5, $1 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and younger. More than 35 crafters and vendors, bake sale, craft raffle, lunch available.

BURLINGTON CHRISTMAS PARADE

Dec. 2 — “Christmas Joys & Favorite Toys!” Downtown Burlington, 6:30 p.m. Christmas tree lighting follows in Wehmhoff Square Park. Visit Santa & Mrs. Claus in chalet, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” — A READING BY CHARLES DICKENS

Dec. 2 — Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $15, $10 children. One-man production stars Nate Plummer as Charles Dickens. Go to museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/events.

“AS YOU LIKE IT”

Dec. 2-4, 9-11 — UW-Parkside Main Stage Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m. Dec. 9. $20, $15 seniors, $10 students. Go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.

HOLIDAY GIFTING & ART FAIR

Dec. 3 — Gateway Technical College, 4940 88th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 3 — Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 40 vendors.

UPTOWN TREE FESTIVAL

Dec. 3 — Decorated trees in Uptown Racine business windows (free trolley available). 2-5 p.m. Beverages, Vendor’s Market at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St., Somers. 7 p.m. Free. Featuring Concert Band, Handbells, Chamber Orchestra, Concert Choirs and Chamber Choir.

WINTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR

Dec. 10 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Direct sales companies, crafters, artists, vendors.

KENOSHA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Concerts at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., Kenosha. $30, free ages 17 and younger. Go to kenoshasymphony.org.

  • Dec. 10 — "Together for the Holidays," 3 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 — "Symphonic Gems," 3 p.m.
  • May 6 — "Masters of the Romantic," 7:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Dec. 14 & 21 — Featuring the Belle City Brassworks. 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Dec. 14 concert at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine; Dec. 21 concert at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Submit an Event

If you would like your event published in the What's Happening calendar, enter it on The Journal Times online calendar of events by 5 p.m. Friday for publication the following Thursday, as space permits. To register and submit an event, go to journaltimes.com/events and click on Sign In.

