WHAT'S HAPPENING
WHAT'S HAPPENING

Tallan Noble Latz

Tallan Noble Latz will present a Tribute to Eddie Van Halen with special guest Rikki Storbeck and lead vocals by Ronnie Long at 9 p.m. Saturday at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Tickets cost $10. Go to 1175events.com.

Wonderland of Lights

Through Jan. 3 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. St., Racine. 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $5 per person, free ages 2 and younger. Illuminated drive-through adventure. Vehicles enter the zoo at 200 Goold St. and follow a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of designs. Kiwanis holiday lights can be seen on zoo pond from Main Street.

Artistree Holiday Gift ShowThrough Dec. 24 — Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Artists showcase their artwork for gift giving. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Call 262-605-4745.

Milwaukee Repertory TheaterLive streaming shows. Go to milwaukeerep.com.

Through Dec. 24 – “A Christmas Carol.” Free.

Through Dec. 24 “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.” $20 per household.

Carnival of LightsThrough Dec. 31 — Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (closed Dec. 25). $25. Drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million lights. Purchase tickets in advance for a time slot; go to wichristmascarnival.com.

Holiday Magic Dec. 17-20, 26-31 — Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, Ill. 3-9 p.m. $24.95 adults, $19.95 seniors 65 and older, $17.95 children 3-11. Parking, $15. Pathways lit with more than 1 million twinkling LED lights including the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights featuring thousands of colored lights synchronized to music. Food and merchandise kiosks, photo ops, scavenger hunt, Santa letter dropoff. Advance tickets required; go to czs.org/onlineticketing.

Skylight Music TheatreThrough Dec. 31 — “Being Earnest.” Streaming online. $25. Go to skylightmusictheatre.org.

Through Jan. 10 — “Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special.” Wide range of seasonal music including Broadway show tunes, traditional holiday songs, pop adaptations and comedy recorded in Cabot Theatre. Streaming online. Tickets start at $20. Go to skylightmusictheatre.org/holiday.

“Hip Hop Nutcracker”Dec. 18-19 — Streaming from Milwaukee’s Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. A contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Tickets start at $20; go to marcuscenter.org.

“A Christmas Story”Dec. 18-20 — Presented by Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. $18, $15 students and seniors. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-657-7529.

Santa at ChaletDec. 18-20 — Children can visit Santa in the chalet at Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6-8 p.m. Fri., 2-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free.

Holiday Streaming ConcertDec. 18 — Fundraiser concert for Kenosha Creative Space featuring local musicians performing favorite holiday songs. 7 p.m. Donations accepted. Live streamed on the KCS Facebook page.

Home for the HolidaysDec. 18 — Signature Spotlight presented live stream by the Racine Theatre Guild. 7:30 p.m. $15 individuals, $25 household. Holiday concert by area singers. Go to racinetheatre.org.

Live Music by Ivy Ford BandDec. 18 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8:30 p.m. $10. Go to rte20.com.

Live Music by Stu the Piano GuyDec. 18 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Free-style piano.

Comedy by Vince MarantoDec. 18-19 — Wyndham Garden Hotel ballroom, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $12. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4882145.

“The Nutcracker”Dec. 19 — Presented as a virtual live stream by Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts. 4 p.m. $15. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/718295-0.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”Dec. 19 — Radio drama performance live on Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page. 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

“Peter Pan”Dec. 19-Jan. 1 — Featuring Chicago Skakespeare Theater. Stream free on demand. Go to chicagoshakes.com.

Holiday ConcertDec. 19 — Featuring the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. $30. Kemper Center Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. Advance tickets only, go to eventbrite.com/e/december-concert-tickets-130483294045.

Live Music by Subtle UndertonesDec. 19 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.

Live Music by Struggle JenningsDec. 19 — With Brianna Harness and Nuke Bushner. 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.

Packy’s Holiday SpecialDec. 21 — Hosted virtually by Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre friendly elephant mascot, through a reader’s theater performance of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” 6 p.m. Free. Via Zoom on Facebook.

Live NativityDec. 21-23 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free. Featuring live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Visible from car parked on side of street.

Choral Arts SocietyDec. 29 — “On the Fifth Day of Christmas.” 7 p.m. Free. Christmas music from past CAS concerts and reflections by composers. Visit the Choral Arts Society YouTube channel. Video-conference “afterglow” follows. Go to choralartsonline.org.

Family Friendly Magic ShowDec. 30 — Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. $10, $5 children. Comedy, magic and audience participation featuring DJ Ehlert of Kenosha Magic. Call 262-564-8800 for tickets.

Live Music by Bella CainDec. 31 — New Year’s Eve Bash at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m. $20-$125. Country. Go to 1175events.com.

Live Music by Shannon DelacyDec. 31 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7-11 p.m. No cover. Jazz, contemporary.

New Year’s Eve ComedyDec. 31 — Featuring Chris Barnes. Two shows — 6 or 8:30 p.m. $15 (no drink minimum). Wyndham Garden Hotel ballroom, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4848440.

