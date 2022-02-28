WHAT'S HAPPENING

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Through March 6 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 5:30 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun. $18.50-$19.50. Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Go to WisconsinAntiquesDealers.com.

WINTER PICNIC IN A SNOW GLOBE

Through March 13 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 3-7:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Register for 90-minute time slot. $175-$350. Go to racinezoo.org.

“THE REVOLUTIONISTS”

March 3-5 — Carthage College Wartburg Theater, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

GREATER MILWAUKEE INTERNATIONAL CAR & TRUCK SHOW

March 3-6 — Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. $15, $10 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 8-12, free ages 7 and younger. 3-9 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, pre-production vehicles, high-end luxury vehicles, restored classics. Attendees can sit behind wheels, ask questions and inspect engines in a non-selling environment; pet adoption area; Tricky Trails 18-hole mini-indoor golf course. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1026478-0.

FOREIGN FILM SERIES

Films shown in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri, 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. $5 cash at door.

March 3-6 — “Secret Ingredient” (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)

March 17-20 — “Identifying Features” (Mexico, 2020)

April 7-10 — “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France, 2019)

April 20-24 — “Another Round” (Denmark, 2020)

COMEDY FESTIVAL

March 3-5 — Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $12 Thurs., $16 Fri.-Sat. Go to https://magazine.happeningsmag.com.

UW-PARKSIDE ORCHESTRAS

March 5 — Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 3 p.m. $10, $5 seniors. Featuring UW-Parkside Orchestra and Community Orchestra with artist-in-residence David Mason. Go to uwp.edu/therita or call 262-595-2564.

WINOS FOR RHINOS

March 5 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $90 or $80 for a non-drinker. Five-course catered dinner, wine selection, animal ambassador greeting, rhino presentation, silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org.

SOUNDSCAPES

March 5 — Indian Trail High School auditorium, 6800 60th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $15. Music by Windfire: Flute & Percussion Spectacular and Kal Bergendahl Project. Proceeds go to Living Light School of Worship.

MAMA TRIED MOTORCYCLE SHOW

March 5-6 — Eagles Ballroom, 2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. 10 a.m.-midnight Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. $18 Sat., $10 Sun., $27 two-day. More than 100 one-of-a-kind vintage and custom motorcycles, craft beer lounge, outdoor beer garden, food trucks, vendors, tattoo artists, parts vendors, master builders. Go to therave.com.

2022 GENEVA LAKE BRIDAL SHOWCASE

March 6 — Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Geneva. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Advance registration required at genevalakebridal2022.eventbrite.com. For vendor space, call 262-656-6209 or email KWells@wisconnvalleymediagroup.com.

STUDENT RECITALS

March 6 — "Being Alive" by Katrina Seabright, 2 p.m.; "Finis" by Bennett Shebesta, 3 p.m.; "Lieder eins Barden" by Christopher Glade, 7:30 p.m. Free but ticket required; go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. H.F. Johnson Recital Hall at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.

AUDITIONS

March 6-7 — For Racine Theatre Guild production of "Akeelah and The Bee." 1 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Mon. Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Go to racinetheatre.org.

WOMEN OF THE MANSION

March 6, 13, 20, 27 — Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. 1:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors and students, $11 ages 6-17. A new tour that shines a spotlight on the women of the mansion in honor or Women's History Month. Go to https://pabstmansion.ticketsocket.com.

HUNTERTONES CONCERT

March 8 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $10, $8 ages 55 and older, $5 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

March 10 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve seats at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

IMPROV SHOW

March 10 — "Adam Carolla is Unprepared" by Adam Carolla, 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, Ill. Go to geneseetheatre.com.

COMEDY BY MARY MACK

March 11-12 — Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $16. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5357892.

FASHION FORWARD

March 12 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 10:45 a.m. $25 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 12 and younger; $150 table of eight. Plated lunch, fashion show, guest speaker, silent auction, raffle. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1030552-0. Fundraiser for Big Sisters of Greater Racine.

SPRING FLING

March 12 — Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., Bristol. Noon-3:30 p.m. $15. Dinner and live music. Call 262-891-3436.

ST. PADDY PUB CRAWL

March 12 — More than 15 Downtown Racine locations. 1-7 p.m. Free. Live music, Irish food and drink specials. Go to racinedowntown.com.

HUNKS THE SHOW

March 12 — Wyndham Garden Hotel, Kenosha. 7 p.m. $25 & $30. All male revue. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5327182.

CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT

March 13 — Mario's Italian Sports Bar, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 1-4 p.m. $50 per team. Prizes, silent auction, cake auction. Call Rob Baer at 262-822-0001 to register a team. Fundraiser for Royal Family Kids Camp and Club.

ST. PATTY'S TRIVIA NIGHT

March 18 — The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St., Racine. 8 p.m. Doors open with a DJ at 7:30 p.m. People can enter a team of up to six people for $10 per person. Participants compete for cash prizes, can bring their own snacks and drinks, decorate their table and can come in costume. Best table theme wins $50. Raffles will be held throughout the evening. To register, go to https://forms.gle/8HpTyxL1pumHPNSNA. Proceeds will benefit the annual Por La Gente Association scholarships.

"CLUE: ON STAGE"

March 18-April 3 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2; 7 p.m. March 27 and 31. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 students 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

AMSOIL SNOCROSS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

March 18-20 — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lyons. Go to snocross.com/amsoil-snocross-national.

CABIN FEVER CRAFT FAIR

March 19 — Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $3, free parking. More than 100 vendors in the Pavilion building.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

March 19 — Downtown Racine. Parade steps off at noon at Main and State streets, proceeds south on Main Street, west on Sixth Street, ends near City Hall. For parade application, go to racinedowntown.com.

CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY

March 19 — “Greatest Hits.” 7 p.m. Advance tickets, $15 or $12 for seniors; $2 more at door; $5 students. First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Tickets at Personal Touch Florists or go to choralartsonline.org.

ALASH CONCERT

March 24 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $10, $8 ages 55 and older, $5 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

TAKE A TASTE OUT OF CRIME

March 25 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 5-9 p.m. $40. Tasting of wines, beers and Wisconsin cheeses; hot hors d’oeuvres; silent auction; 50/50 raffle; live jazz band. Go to racinenw.com. Proceeds benefit Racine Neighborhood Watch.

"HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL"

March 25-27, April 1-3 — Featuring Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $15, $12 students and seniors. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org.

ROYAL FAMILY KIDS GALA

March 26 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 5 p.m. $30. Dinner, silent auction, guest speaker. Call 262-886-5644. Proceeds go to Royal Family Kids Camp.

WIND ORCHESTRA TOUR CONCERT

March 27 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 2 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

THE UPTOWN THROWDOWN: NIGHT MARKET & 90’S DANCE PARTY

March 30 — The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Night market with Racine and Kenosha businesses, 5-9 p.m.; 90’s dance party, 9-10 p.m. Free.

“AWAY FROM THE MIRROR”

April 1-2 — Student dance concert at Carthage College Wartburg Theater, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

COMEDY BY DAVID SCOTT

April 1-2 — "Mr. Showtime." 8 p.m. $15. Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5334959.

BLOOMS & BREWS BEER GARDEN

April 2 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Noon-2 p.m. $40, $30 nondrinker, free ages 2 and younger. Unlimited sampling of craft beers, hors d’oeuvres and Racine Zoo beer glass. Advance ticket required; go to racinezoo.org.

INSPIRED BY RYAN ARTS FAIR

April 9 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Arts and craft fair, make 'n take area for kids, bake sale, performances by local musicians and vocalists. Proceeds go to the MACC Fund.

CHORAL SYMPHONIC CONCERT

April 9 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

MASTERWORKS CONCERT

April 10 — "Remembrance" with the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 3 p.m. $30, free students 18 and younger. Featuring Ashley Springer, 2022 Young Artists' Competition winner. Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL

April 11 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

JAZZ ENSEMBLE CONCERT

April 13 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

COMEDY BY JIMMIE "JJ" WALKER

April 15-16 — Kenosha Comedy Club at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. Fri., 7 & 9 p.m. Sat. $25 & $35. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5353310.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA

April 16 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Zoo admission, $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Hunt for cluck-cluck doors throughout zoo for candy, trunk hunt Easter style, egg decorating and crafts to go, $5 photos with Easter Bunny.

CHANTICLEER CONCERT

April 22 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $25, $20 ages 55 and older, $15 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

ROCK THE GREEN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION

April 23 — Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee. Noon-3 p.m. Free. Music by Bendigo Fletcher and V FUNK.

ROCK FOR VETS

April 23 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Kansasville. Opening ceremony, 6 p.m.; music, 6:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Music by Lunchmoney Bullies, Altered State, Taunting Richard and Fall Hazard. Main raffle ($16,500 in cash prizes), raffle tables, 50/50 raffles. Go to 1175events.com/concerts.

“SOMETHING ROTTEN”

April 29-May 1, May 5-7 — Carthage College Wartburg Theater, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. May 1. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

WHEELS AGAINST CHILD ABUSE CLASSIC CAR & BIKE SHOW

April 30 — Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Car, truck and bike show, raffles, food, live music, Lions Club beer tent. Registration at 8 a.m.; cars (1989 and older), $10; bikes, $5. Pre-register at bellecitygoc.com. Presented by Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter.

ORIGINAL BIKE BLESSING

May 1 — American Legion Post 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek. Noon-5 p.m. $12 or $20 per couple in advance at the post, $15 and $25 at gate. Vendors, 50/50 raffles, $10 ride-in bike show, door prizes, live music by Shelly Mack and the ReUnion, free beer.

WINE WALK

May 7 & 14 — Thirty Downtown Racine locations. 1-6 p.m. $40. Includes 20 wine samples, 10 beer and seltzer samples, wine sampling glass, canvas tote bag, appetizers, snacks. Tickets on sale April 1. Go to racinedowntown.com.

SPRING BAND CONCERT

May 8 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 2 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

HONORS RECITAL

May 10 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

PERCUSSION STUDIO CONCERT

May 12 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

SPRING CHORAL CONCERT

May 13 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

90TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

May 14 — “The Fantastic Symphony” with the Racine Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. $35-$100, free students 18 and younger in general admission area. Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

May 14 — Carthage College A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

MUSIC AT THE ZOO

June 17-18 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.). $30 in advance, $35 at gate, $50 season tickets. Music by Chicago Tribute Anthology June 17 and Substitute: Tales from The Who June 18. Go to racinezoo.org.

ANIMAL CRACKERS JAZZ SERIES

Concerts at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.). $30 in advance, $35 at gate, $90 season tickets. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

July 13 — Roman Street

July 27 — Marion Meadows

Aug. 10 — Steely Dane

Aug. 24 — Down to the Bone

