WHAT'S HAPPENING

Wonderland of Lights
Through Jan. 3 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. St., Racine. 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $5 per person, free ages 2 and younger. Illuminated drive-through adventure. Vehicles enter the zoo at 200 Goold St. and follow a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of designs. Kiwanis holiday lights can be seen on zoo pond from Main Street.
Artistree Holiday Gift ShowThrough Dec. 24 — Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Dozens of local artists showcasing their artwork for gift giving. Second Saturday reception Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Call 262-605-4745.
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of LightsThrough Dec. 31 — Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $25. Drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million lights. Purchase tickets in advance for a time slot; go to wichristmascarnival.com.
Holiday MagicThrough Dec. 31 — Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, Ill. 3-9 p.m. Dec. 3-6, 9-13, 16-20 and 26-31. $24.95 adults, $19.95 seniors 65 and older, $17.95 children 3-11. Parking, $15. Pathways lit with more than 1 million twinkling LED lights including the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights featuring thousands of colored lights synchronized to music. Food and merchandise kiosks, photo ops, scavenger hunt, Santa letter dropoff. Advance tickets required; go to czs.org/onlineticketing.
Holiday MarketDec. 12-13 — Kenosha Public Market at Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. More than 40 booths direct from farmers and artisans. Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
Skylight Music TheatreThrough Dec. 31 — “Being Earnest.” Streaming online. $25. Go to skylightmusictheatre.org.
Dec. 11-Jan. 10 — “Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special.” Wide range of seasonal music including Broadway show tunes, traditional holiday songs, pop adaptations and comedy recorded in Cabot Theatre. Streaming online. Tickets start at $20. Go to skylightmusictheatre.org/holiday.
Live Music by John Gay AcousticDec. 11 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 7 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Dueling PianosDec. 11 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Musical comedy with audience participation.
Carthage Christmas FestivalDec. 11-13 — “Come, With Healing in Thy Wings.” Celebration of the birth of Christ through scripture readings and music. Held virtually 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Free registration required. For a link to view the festival, register at carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.
Comedy by Nathan “Tricky” AllenDec. 11-12 — Wyndham Garden Hotel ballroom, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 8 p.m. $12. Comedy/magic. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4818088.
Kris Kringle TourDec. 12 — Downtown Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Celebrate Racine’s legacy as the kringle capital of the world by sampling different kringle flavors at over 20 downtown locations. Maps available at DRC, 425 Main St., beginning Dec. 4. Free metered parking.
Wisconsin State Ice Carving CompetitionDec. 12 — Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Live Music by Almighty Vinyl
Dec. 12 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 8 p.m. $10. Go to 1175events.com
. Live Music by Kevin KennedyDec. 12 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Music of 50s to today.
Signature Spotlight: Home for the HolidaysDec. 18 — Presented live stream by the Racine Theatre Guild. 7:30 p.m. $15 individuals, $25 household. Holiday concert by area singers. Go to racinetheatre.org.
Holiday ConcertDec. 19 — Featuring the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. $30. Kemper Center Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. Advance tickets only, go to eventbrite.com/e/december-concert-tickets-130483294045.
Live Music by Struggle Jennings with Brianna Harness and Nuke BushnerDec. 19 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Go to rte20.com.
Packy’s Holiday SpecialDec. 21 — Hosted virtually by Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre friendly elephant mascot, through a reader’s theater performance of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” 6 p.m. Free. Via Zoom on Facebook.
New Year’s Eve Bash with Bella CainDec. 31 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 9 p.m. $20-$125. Country. Go to 1175events.com.
Live Music by Shannon DelacyDec. 31 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7-11 p.m. No cover. Jazz, contemporary.
New Year’s Eve ComedyDec. 31 — Featuring Chris Barnes. Two shows — 6 or 8:30 p.m. $15 (no drink minimum). Wyndham Garden Hotel ballroom, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4848440.