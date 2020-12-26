WHAT'S HAPPENING

Wonderland of Lights

Through Jan. 3 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. St., Racine. 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $5 per person, free ages 2 and younger. Illuminated drive-through adventure. Vehicles enter the zoo at 200 Goold St. and follow a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of designs. Kiwanis holiday lights can be seen on zoo pond from Main Street.

Artistree Holiday Gift ShowThrough Dec. 24 — Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Dozens of local artists showcasing their artwork for gift giving. Second Saturday reception Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Call 262-605-4745.

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of LightsThrough Dec. 31 — Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $25. Drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million lights. Purchase tickets in advance for a time slot; go to wichristmascarnival.com.