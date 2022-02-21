What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha: Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., Kenosha, 5-7:30 p.m. today. The cost is $25 (ages 21 and older). Featuring club tours, appetizers, drinks and raffle. Go to https://app.donorview.com/4r0MQ.

SUNDAY

Winter Smoker: Racine German Club, 701 Villa St., 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Dinner at 5 p.m. The cost is $60 (includes dinner and two cigars). The menu includes a garden salad, beef rouladen and smoked pork chops, potato dumpling/spaetzel, red cabbage and black forrest cake. Tickets available at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Turkey Dinner drive-thru: Presented by the Union Grove Chapter Eastern Star, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. The cost is $15. Meals will be delivered to cars at the corner of Vine Street and 11th Avenue, Union Grove. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cranberry, coleslaw and homemade desserts. To reserve a meal, contact George Winget at 262-878-1837 or email georgewinget507@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will provide funds for the Union Grove Elementary Music Scholarship Fund that sends students to summer music clinics.

MARCH 5

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The cost is $10. The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. Reservations are required by calling 262-633-1138. Presented by Eagles Aerie 281; funds raised will benefit the Jimmy Durante Children's Fund of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The fund benefits children's hospitals, child abuse prevention organizations, and other groups and agencies dedicated to improving the lives of youth.

Raffle Night: Presented by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tickets cost $125 and include an Italian dinner for two and a raffle entry. The top cash prize is $5,000. To order tickets, call Rob Cooper at 262-497-1018. This is the club's major annual fundraising event and supports its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world.

Winos for Rhinos: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tickets cost $90 or $80 for a non-drinker. Featuring a five-course catered dinner, wine selection, animal ambassador greeting, rhino presentation and silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org. Fundraiser for the conservation and care of the zoo's eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.

MARCH 12

2022 Fashion Forward: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets cost $25 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 12 and younger. A table of eight can be reserved for $150. This fundraiser for Big Sisters of Greater Racine features a plated lunch at 11:30 a.m., fashion show, silent auction and raffle. Guest speaker is Shuchi Wadhwa, chief information officer technology for Racine County. Masks are required.

Big and little sisters serve as models in a fashion show. Each little sister will be shopping at Fosters reStore for the clothing that she wears at the event. This local thrift store has a mission to provide no-cost clothing to foster children. Hairstyling and makeup will be provided by cosmetology students and instructors from Gateway Technical College. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1030552-0.

4th Fest Meat Raffle: Rhino Bar, 1659 N. Main St., 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine.

MARCH 18

Por La Gente St. Patty’s Themed In-person Trivia Night: The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St., 8 p.m. Friday, March 14. Doors open with a DJ at 7:30 p.m. People can enter a team of up to six people for $10 per person. Participants compete for cash prizes, can bring their own snacks and drinks, decorate their table and can come in costume. The best table theme wins $50. Raffles will be held throughout the evening. To register, go to https://forms.gle/8HpTyxL1pumHPNSNA. Proceeds will benefit the annual Por La Gente Association scholarships.

MARCH 20 & 27

Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 20 and 27. The menu includes homemade pancakes with pure Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and older and $7 for ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required to avoid lines and to provide spaced seating. Go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

Before or after your breakfast, attendees can stroll through the sugar bush on a self-guided tour to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.

MARCH 25

Take a Taste Out of Crime: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 25. The cost is $40. Featuring a tasting wines, beers and Wisconsin cheeses; hot hors d’oeuvres; silent auction spanning two ballrooms; 50/50 raffle; and music of local, live jazz bands. For tickets, go to racinenw.com. Proceeds benefit Racine Neighborhood Watch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0