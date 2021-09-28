What's Going On

OCT. 9

Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The cost is $7 each. To place an order, call 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849.

Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 9. Two drive-through options are available: A two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter and sour cream, baked beans, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, roll and dessert. Each option costs $15 if paid in advance, or $17 if paid at time of pick-up. People will not exit their car; car hops will deliver orders.

To pay with credit card, go to yumc.org; or call the church office at 262-878-2388 and leave name and phone number (mail or drop off check); or reserve and pay at pick-up by calling church office to place an order and leave name and phone number. Unpaid reservations will be held until 5 p.m.

OCT. 13