What's Going On

THROUGH NOV. 1
Barbara J. Richmond Scholarship Nut Sale: New Omega Missionary Baptist Church is taking orders for nuts. Costs are $10 for 1 pound of walnuts and $12 for 1 pound of pecans. The estimated arrival date is Nov. 15. To place an order, send email to nombc@newomegambc.org or call 262-634-4655, ext. 115.
OCT. 2
Biker Ball: American Legion Post 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Featuring live music by Shelly Mack and the Reunion, raffles, food. Tickets cost $15 each or two for $25. Presented by the Road Runners Motorcycle Club.
OCT. 3
Country Style Dinner: St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, during the Fall Festival & Art Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The menu includes choice of beef or pork off the rotisserie, roasted sweet corn, coleslaw, homestyle beans and dessert. The cost is $20. Dinners will be served in to-go containers and include a raffle ticket. The event will also include a virtual silent auction, raffle, farmer's market, artisans, country store and pie auction.
OCT. 9
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The cost is $7 each. To place an order, call 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849.
Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 9. Two drive-through options are available: A two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter and sour cream, baked beans, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, roll and dessert. Each option costs $15 if paid in advance, or $17 if paid at time of pick-up. People will not exit their car; car hops will deliver orders.
To pay with credit card, go to yumc.org; or call the church office at 262-878-2388 and leave name and phone number (mail or drop off check); or reserve and pay at pick-up by calling church office to place an order and leave name and phone number. Unpaid reservations will be held until 5 p.m.
OCT. 13
Card Party Luncheon: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The cost is $12 and includes lunch, door prizes, cards and other table games. Tables can be reserved. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling 262-552-1331. There will also be a $1 raffle with cash prizes. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Proceeds go toward a college scholarship for a child or grandchild of a Vittoria Colonna Lodge member.
OCT. 29
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older). Featuring wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, animal ambassador encounters, wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
NOV. 19
Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets cost $40 and includes martini samplings from local businesses, martini contest, appetizers and animal ambassador encounters. Go to racinezoo.org.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.