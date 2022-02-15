What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Chili drive-thru: Honey Creek Town Hall, 35512 Washington Ave., Honey Creek, 4-6 p.m. today. The $8 fee includes a quart of chili, crackers and dessert. Presented by the Honey Creek Civic Club to help buy a defibrillator for the hall.

SUNDAY

Empty Bowls Painting Fundraiser: Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The cost is $15 to paint a bowl and donate it to Empty Bowls.

FEB. 26

An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha: Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., Kenosha, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The cost is $25 (ages 21 and older). Featuring club tours, appetizers, drinks and raffle. Go to https://app.donorview.com/4r0MQ.

FEB. 27

Winter Smoker: Racine German Club, 701 Villa St., 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Dinner at 5 p.m. The cost is $60 (includes dinner and two cigars). The menu includes a garden salad, beef rouladen and smoked pork chops, potato dumpling/spaetzel, red cabbage and black forrest cake. Tickets available at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Turkey Dinner drive-thru: Presented by the Union Grove Chapter Eastern Star, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. The cost is $15. Meals will be delivered to cars at the corner of Vine Street and 11th Avenue, Union Grove. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cranberry, coleslaw and homemade desserts. To reserve a meal, contact George Winget at 262-878-1837 or email georgewinget507@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will provide funds for the Union Grove Elementary Music Scholarship Fund that sends students to summer music clinics.

MARCH 5

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The cost is $10. The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. Reservations are required by calling 262-633-1138. Presented by Eagles Aerie 281; funds raised will benefit the Jimmy Durante Children's Fund of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The fund benefits children's hospitals, child abuse prevention organizations, and other groups and agencies dedicated to improving the lives of youth.

Winos for Rhinos: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tickets cost $90 or $80 for a non-drinker. Featuring a five-course catered dinner, wine selection, animal ambassador greeting, rhino presentation and silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org. Fundraiser for the conservation and care of the zoo's eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.

MARCH 12

2022 Fashion Forward: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets cost $25 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 12 and younger. A table of eight can be reserved for $150. This fundraiser for Big Sisters of Greater Racine features a plated lunch at 11:30 a.m., fashion show, silent auction and raffle. Guest speaker is Shuchi Wadhwa, chief information officer technology for Racine County. Masks are required.

Big and little sisters serve as models in a fashion show. Each little sister will be shopping at Fosters reStore for the clothing that she wears at the event. This local thrift store has a mission to provide no-cost clothing to foster children. Hairstyling and makeup will be provided by cosmetology students and instructors from Gateway Technical College. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1030552-0.

MARCH 25

Take a Taste Out of Crime: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 25. The cost is $40. Featuring a tasting wines, beers and Wisconsin cheeses; hot hors d’oeuvres; silent auction spanning two ballrooms; 50/50 raffle; and music of local, live jazz bands. For tickets, go to racinenw.com. Proceeds benefit Racine Neighborhood Watch.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

