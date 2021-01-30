What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH DEC. 31
St. John Nepomuk Raffle Calendar Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is selling its annual raffle calendars for $25 through Dec. 31. People will have the opportunity to win 365 days during 2021. Monday through Saturday the prize is $25 and every Sunday the prize is $50. Jan. 1, Easter and Thanksgiving are $100 prizes and Christmas Day is a $500 prize. Once a name is pulled, it immediately goes back in the drawing, giving people a chance to win every day.
Calendars can be purchased at the St John Nepomuk Parish office, 700 English St., or the St Joseph Parish office, 1532 N. Wisconsin St.
1/2 Off and More Art Sale: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, through December or while supplies last. These artworks will be specially marked throughout the galleries and include drawings, paintings, art cards, prints, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and photography. Prices range from $1 to $1,000. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
THROUGH JAN. 15
Bowls & Books 2020 Style: Lakeside Players of Kenosha fundraiser through Jan. 15. For $25, a person will receive the signature Bowls & Books mug and a punch card for a free cup of soup with the purchase of a meal or sandwich at 13 local restaurants and valid through January. For $20, a person will get all the soups without the souvenir bowl. Participating Kenosha locations are: Ashling on the Lough, Boat House, Captain Mike’s, Coffee Pot, Franks Diner, Morelli’s Deli, Ruffolo’s Pizza, Sazzy B, The Buzz, The Down Town’R Saloon, TG’s, Twisted Cuisine and Union Park Tavern.
Bowls and Punch Cards are available for pick and purchase at Pollard Gallery and Copy Center and available for purchase online at rhodecenter.org. Those who purchased tickets at the beginning of the year should bring their confirmation page.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Min-E-Art Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is selling miniature original art created by member artists in a variety of media. The art is on 4-inch by 4-inch and 6-inch by 6-inch canvases and priced at $25. The sale will continue until all art is sold. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.
The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.
The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save and Victory Lane Car Wash. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.