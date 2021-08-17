What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Rummage Sale: Raymond Community Church United Church of Christ, 8217 W. 6 Mile Road, Raymond, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today. Items for sale include household, kitchenware, tools, sporting goods, décor, furniture, antiques, clothing, costumes, games, toys, books, movies, collectibles, linens and seasonal items. Proceeds support church repairs, groups in need within the community and church mission projects.

Rummage and Baklava Sale: Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Items for sale include clothing, electronics, toys, baklava and household goods. Presented by the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society.