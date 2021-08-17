What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
TODAY
Rummage Sale: Raymond Community Church United Church of Christ, 8217 W. 6 Mile Road, Raymond, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today. Items for sale include household, kitchenware, tools, sporting goods, décor, furniture, antiques, clothing, costumes, games, toys, books, movies, collectibles, linens and seasonal items. Proceeds support church repairs, groups in need within the community and church mission projects.
Rummage and Baklava Sale: Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Items for sale include clothing, electronics, toys, baklava and household goods. Presented by the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society.
Eat Play Give: Kid-friendly event at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, 1-4 p.m. today. Includes food portions from four stops, guided Racine Art Museum craft project, body art by Guardians of the Children, activities at Twin Dragon Games, swag bag and bonus prizes for children who complete a special interactive challenge. The cost is $15 (ages 3 and above), free for adults who do not want food. Go to beleafsurvivors.org/events. Proceeds benefit Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN), a program under BeLEAF Survivors Inc.
SEPT. 11
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-11 p.m. $150 through Aug. 23, $175 Aug. 24-31. Featuring an open bar, small plates, live music, and live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.
SEPT. 25
Savour 2021: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Tickets cost $100 through 7 p.m. Sept. 17, $125 after that. Featuring the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art created by local artists. Go to ramart.org.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.