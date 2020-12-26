What's Going On

THROUGH DEC. 31

St. John Nepomuk Raffle Calendar Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is selling its annual raffle calendars for $25. People will have the opportunity to win 365 days during 2021. Monday through Saturday the prize is $25 and every Sunday the prize is $50. Jan. 1, Easter and Thanksgiving are $100 prizes and Christmas Day is a $500 prize. Once a name is pulled, it immediately goes back in the drawing, giving people a chance to win every day.

Calendars can be purchased at the St John Nepomuk Parish office, 700 English St., or the St Joseph Parish office, 1532 N. Wisconsin St.

1/2 Off and More Art Sale: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, through December or while supplies last. These artworks will be specially marked throughout the galleries and include drawings, paintings, art cards, prints, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and photography. Prices range from $1 to $1,000. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

THROUGH DEC. 19