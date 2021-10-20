What's Going On

FRIDAY

Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older). Featuring wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, animal ambassador encounters, wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.

NOV. 3-6, 11-13

Racine AAUW Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 3-6 and 11-13. Featuring hundreds of sorted books for sale between $1 and $2. There are also puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Items will be half price Nov. 11-13. A bag sale will take place in the hallway each day. Masks will be required. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.

To gain access to the sale, either take the stairs or elevator inside the CVS Pharmacy lobby to the lower level or use the stairs along the east side of the outside of the building.

NOV. 5