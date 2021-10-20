What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Fall Plant Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, through Oct. 30. Sale hours: 1-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Fall plants, pumpkins and fresh, seasonal produce will be sold. Purchases help support students with intellectual and developmental disabilities enrolled in the occupational programs at Shepherds College.
THROUGH NOV. 1
Barbara J. Richmond Scholarship Nut Sale: New Omega Missionary Baptist Church is taking orders for nuts. Costs are $10 for 1 pound of walnuts and $12 for 1 pound of pecans. The estimated arrival date is Nov. 15. To place an order, send email to nombc@newomegambc.org or call 262-634-4655, ext. 115.
THROUGH NOV. 4
Thanksgiving Homemade Pie Sale: Sponsored by St. Mary’s Parish in Kansasville. Available are 12-inch frozen fruit pies in apple, cherry and blueberry, and fresh pumpkin and pecan. Pies cost $25 and will be available for pickup at the church, 23211 Church Road, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. To place an order by Nov. 4, call 262-492-0073. Proceeds will go to the new hall building fund.
THROUGH NOV. 7
Lifesavers for Life: Knights of Columbus Monsignor Witkowiak Council 697 will hand out free LifeSavers at these parishes after Masses Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 7: St. Edward, St. Richard, St. Joseph, St. Mary by the Lake, St. John Nepomuk, St. Rita, Sacred Heart and St. Patrick. Donations will be accepted. Money collected will be used to support pro-life programs, and local and state organizations.
TODAY
Stuff the Truck for the Refugees: Sew ‘N Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today. Quilts and blankets will be accepted for the refugees at Fort McCoy.
TUESDAY
Burlington DeMolay Culver's Night: Dine in or drive-through at Culver’s, 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Ten percent of sales goes towards leadership activities with the Burlington DeMolay youth group.
FRIDAY
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older). Featuring wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, animal ambassador encounters, wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
NOV. 3-6, 11-13
Racine AAUW Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 3-6 and 11-13. Featuring hundreds of sorted books for sale between $1 and $2. There are also puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Items will be half price Nov. 11-13. A bag sale will take place in the hallway each day. Masks will be required. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
To gain access to the sale, either take the stairs or elevator inside the CVS Pharmacy lobby to the lower level or use the stairs along the east side of the outside of the building.
NOV. 5
Spreading the Love: Presented by Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ of Burlington at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. The evening includes a gourmet dinner, live music by the New Piano Guys, live and silent auctions, and raffle baskets. The evening begins with a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $45 for dinner, entertainment and live auction; or $15 for entertainment and live auction only. Event and raffle tickets are available at the church, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6890 or email office@plymouthucc.church. Proceeds will enable the Plymouth missions team to support the local community and beyond by providing support to more than 20 organizations and programs.
NOV. 6
Christmas Auction for Missions, Holiday Fair & Bake Sale: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and gifts and to view items to be auctioned. The voice auction begins at 1 p.m. Items for both auctions include holiday decorations, sport event tickets, Packer items, gifts for pets and people, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
Lasagna Dinner: Curb-side pickup at Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The cost is $12. The menu includes salad, homemade meat lasagna, garlic bread and dessert. Reservations are recommended and will be accepted until Nov. 4 calling/texting 262-930-9772 or emailing sknight12@wi.rr.com.