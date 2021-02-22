What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

THROUGH MARCH 5

Empty Bowls: Empty Bowls is usually a day when the community comes together for soup, comradery and to find that special bowl to take home. Due to the pandemic, Empty Bowls will be held differently this year. People will be able to purchase a bowl with a recipe included Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, at these locations:

Elements Studio, 416 Sixth St., noon-6 p.m.

Farmer’s Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.