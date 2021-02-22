What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Empty Bowls: Empty Bowls is usually a day when the community comes together for soup, comradery and to find that special bowl to take home. Due to the pandemic, Empty Bowls will be held differently this year. People will be able to purchase a bowl with a recipe included Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, at these locations:
- Elements Studio, 416 Sixth St., noon-6 p.m.
- Farmer’s Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
An online auction of art created by local artists will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, and will close at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. Auction items will be displayed online in advance at emptybowlsracine.org. People can also support Empty Bowls this year by donating through the silent auction or online at the above website. Funds raised each year through Empty Bowls benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. Approximately $40,000 was raised in 2020.
THROUGH MARCH 20
Racine Christian School Spring Auction: Online silent auction to benefit Racine Christian School and its mission. Item pickup is from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 20, at the school, 912 Virginia St. To gain access to browse items, go to https://go.evvnt.com/740808-0 and use the code, HPUW6L. Credit cards are accepted.
MARCH 3-6
Bids for Kids Silent Auction and Raffle: More than 200 items to be auctioned via secure website can now be previewed. Bids will be accepted from 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine to benefit local programs and organizations. For details and bidding registration, go to westracinekiwanis.org.
Tickets are also on sale for the Bids for Kids online raffle. Each $50 raffle ticket is an entry for one of these cash prizes: First place, $3,000; second place, $2,000; third place, $750; fourth place, $250. The drawing will be live streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the club’s website. Three hundred raffle tickets will be sold. To order, contact Rob Cooper at rjcoop4@hotmail.com or 262-497-1018. Payment is cash or a check payable to Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
MARCH 6
Winos for Rhinos: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 6, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $80, or $70 for a non-drinker. Featuring a wine selection, five-course catered dinner, animal encounter and presentation and silent auction. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the conservation and care of the zoo’s eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.
MARCH 12-MAY 8
AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Books of all kinds are sold including children’s books, sci-fi, religion, nature, gardening, fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.
Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
MARCH 20
Brrrr….Garden Beer & Chili Tasting: Racine Zoo outdoor safari base camp pavilion, 2131 N. Main St., noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older, $25 for non-drinkers and ages 20 and younger, free ages 2 and younger. Attendees will sample beer from Lakefront Brewery, Broken Bat Brewery and Public Craft Brewing; sample three chili recipes from Joey’s Yardarm, and receive a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be sold. Fire pits and space headers will be on-site. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
ONGOING
$20 from 21 Donors: A sustainable fundraising effort through 2021 to help Racine Neighborhood Watch supplement its grant allocations and fundraising streams. This campaign is looking for 21 or more people who would commit to a $20 per month donation (February through December) to Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. The $20 amount is a guide, however, any monthly amount is accepted. Go to racinenw.com/donation.html. By supporting RNW and its work, people are also contributing to the well-being of the community.