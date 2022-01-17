What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Winterfest: Presented by the Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 First St. (Highway KR), Union Grove, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today. Snowmobile radar run at 11 a.m. Top speed in each class pays out $100. Cost is $5 per run. Featuring heated bar and pavilion, food court, live music by the Boys and Toys Band after racing. Champions ceremony at 5 p.m.; raffle at 6 p.m.

BRRR...Garden: Racine Zoo outdoor Safari Base Camp Pavilion, 2131 N. Main St., noon-2 p.m. today. Tickets cost $40 and $30 for non-drinker ages 3 and older. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Sample 24 beers from local breweries and visit six food stations. Includes a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org (advance ticket required).

FRIDAY

Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trail: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. The cost is $18 or $10 for ages 4-10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Chili dinner (vegetarian option available) and campfire treats. Wine and beer available for purchase. Reservations are required; call 262-989-6201 or go to riverbendracine.org.

Virtual Trivia Night: Fundraiser for the Racine Literacy Council, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. The fee is $40. Teams of eight gather from anywhere for classic trivia competition; or people will be matched to a team. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/960803-0.

JAN. 29

Fishing Derby: Browns Lake, 30526 Durand Ave., Burlington, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Featuring cash prizes, hourly booze and meat raffles, concessions for sale. Tickets at Mertens Auto and Reineman’s True Value. Presented by the Burlington Lions Club.

FEB. 5

Winter Golf on Eagle Lake: Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Kansasville, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The cost is $10 per golfer, free ages 11 and younger (golf clubs and tennis balls provided). Golfer signup begins at 11:30 a.m. Features awards and raffles. Raffle tickets to win a full pig and freezer cost $10 each or three for $20. Presented by the Kansasville-Dover Betterment Committee. Proceeds benefit Love Inc., Burlington.

Bowling Fundraiser: Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St., Kenosha, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The cost is $20 or $15 for children 12 and younger. Includes three games, shoes, food, raffle items, 50/50 and a silent auction. This fundraiser benefits Special Olympics of Wisconsin and the Kenosha Junior Woman's Club Scholarship Fund. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/991412-0.

FEB. 12

Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets cost $60 each or $110 per couple. Featuring a catered dinner, champagne, open bar, appetizers, raffle and presentation on wild animal love. Go to racinezoo.org.

Vegas Night: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The cost is $10. Featuring casino games with "fun" money, silent auction and raffles. Go to http://bidpal.net/rotaryvegasnight. Presented by Racine Founders Rotary Club.

FEB. 26

An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha: Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., Kenosha, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The cost is $25 (ages 21 and older). Featuring club tours, appetizers, drinks and raffle. Go to https://app.donorview.com/4r0MQ.

MARCH 5

Winos for Rhinos: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tickets cost $90 or $80 for a non-drinker. Featuring a five-course catered dinner, wine selection, animal ambassador greeting, rhino presentation and silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org. Fundraiser for the conservation and care of the zoo's eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.

