What's Going On

JULY 24

Breakfast with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24. There will be an eagle presentation and breakfast is served. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.

Dinner with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. There will be a penguin presentation and dinner is served. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.

JULY 28

Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from The Racine Brewing Co., hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.

JULY 31