What's Going On

TODAY
Junk in the Trunk Flea Market & Bake Sale: Living Faith Lutheran Church south and west parking lots, 2915 Wright Ave., 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 10. Proceeds will benefit the Fix it Fund.
Drive-through Barbecue: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 10 (east side of church). Dinners can be ordered on the church website, norwaylutheranchurch.org/NLC-BBQ. Options are: Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and cowboy beans for $15, or one-third rack ribs with dinner roll, coleslaw and cowboy beans for $20. Call 262-895-2281 for more information.
THURSDAY
Cigar Dinner: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Featuring hors d'oeuvres, a gourmet steak dinner, pack of premium cigars, and live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $100 and must be reserved by July 12. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JULY 15-18
Multi-Family Yard Sale Fundraiser: 6012 Highway V, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 15-16, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18. Items for sale include tools, paint, new items, supplies, school/office supplies, small kitchen appliances, toys, pet supplies, housewares, perennials, jams, fresh baked goods, vintage beer signs, art, toys, books, used lumber, trailer hitches, housewares, glassware, assorted cast iron horse-drawn carriages and a 1958 Chevy Corvette. Proceeds will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
JULY 18
Jazz in July: St. Sebastian Catholic Church grounds, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Tickets cost $25 and includes pizza, dessert and one beverage. Live big band, jazz and swing music will be provided by the James Yorgan Sextet. Featuring beverages for sale, basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Reservations are due by July 12. Call 262-898-1941 or email scp@seniorcompanionprogram.org. Proceeds benefit the Senior Companion Program.
JULY 24
Breakfast with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24. There will be an eagle presentation and breakfast is served. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.
Dinner with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. There will be a penguin presentation and dinner is served. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 28
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from The Racine Brewing Co., hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 31
Small Plates Big Hearts: A fundraiser for BeLeaf Survivors/Sexual Assault Services featuring a food crawl in Downtown Racine, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Participants will sample diverse foods offered by eight local restaurants. Tickets cost $50 each or $90 for a couple and will be on sale until July 24. Go to beleafsurvivors.org or call Karen Fetherston at 262-664-3543.
AUG. 25
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Tickets cost $30 or $20 for a nondrinker and must be purchased in advance. Featuring beer samplings from Mob Craft Beer, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 28
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, five-course gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal presentation. Reservations are required by Aug. 25. Go to racinezoo.org.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.