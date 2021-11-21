What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

THROUGH DECEMBER

Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The annual Kiwanis ornament features the local landmark, Wingspread. Ornaments cost $10 (cash only) and are available from Kiwanis members and these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, J.C. Licht Ace Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center and Sew ‘N Save. Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.

THROUGH DEC. 5

Fall Online Auction: Fundraiser for the Caledonia Conservancy Nov. 26-Dec. 5 featuring custom-made items and items for animals. To view items and place a bid, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.

THROUGH DEC. 22

Keep Christ in Christmas Yard Sign Sale: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 in Racine is selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5 through Dec. 22. They are blue and white with the slogan and a nativity scene. To purchase a sign, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

NOV. 27-28, DEC. 2-4

Christmas Tree Sale: Presented by the Union Grove Kiwanis Club at Village Square Park, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove. The sale has a family-friendly atmosphere with Christmas cookies and hot cocoa for customers, Christmas carols playing and family photo opportunities. Sale dates and times are: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4. A local Cub Scout pack will also be selling wreaths.

FRIDAY

Ugly Sweater Dinner & Silent Auction: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets cost $25 and can be reserved at norwaylutheranchurch.org/ugly. Café 213 of Waterford will cater the dinner with regular, gluten-free and vegetarian lasagna. Musician Dave Ciccantelli will provide entertainment. Proceeds will support summer youth trips.

DEC. 3-5

Christmas Gift Boutique & Bake Sale: Caledonia Historical Village log cabin and town hall, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5. Sale hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Items for sale include jewelry, crafts, Christmas decor, artist renderings, glass art and bakery. Proceeds benefit the Caledonia Historical Society.

DEC. 4

Cookie Walk & Holiday Fair: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Childcare Center, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 4. Featuring handmade crafts, pottery, quilting, canned goods, jewelry and more. Cookies cost $8 per pound (cash or credit). Special guest Packer legend LeRoy Butler will be in attendance.

Prime Rib and Chicken Marsala Dinner: Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled-Cerebral Palsy Agency, 3314 Washington Ave., 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $25. There will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. Call 262-633-0291 for reservations. Funds raised will help provide a Christmas party for the developmentally disabled.

DEC. 5

Christmas Cookie Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle St., is conducting its annual cookie sale. Cookies cost $8 for a 1-pound box. Orders should be placed in advance by calling 262-639-5849 or 262-639-5835. Cookies can be picked up at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

DEC. 11

Christmas Cookie Walk Drive-thru: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 (or until sold out). Pre-boxed homemade cookies will be sold for $10 a pound (cash and local checks).

ONGOING

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

