What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY & NOV. 11-13

Racine AAUW Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Nov. 11-13. Featuring hundreds of sorted books for sale between $1 and $2. There are also puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Items will be half price Nov. 11-13. A bag sale will take place in the hallway each day. Masks will be required. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.

To gain access to the sale, either take the stairs or elevator inside the CVS Pharmacy lobby to the lower level or use the stairs along the east side of the outside of the building.

TODAY