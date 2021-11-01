What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
TODAY & NOV. 11-13
Racine AAUW Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Nov. 11-13. Featuring hundreds of sorted books for sale between $1 and $2. There are also puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Items will be half price Nov. 11-13. A bag sale will take place in the hallway each day. Masks will be required. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
To gain access to the sale, either take the stairs or elevator inside the CVS Pharmacy lobby to the lower level or use the stairs along the east side of the outside of the building.
TODAY
Christmas Auction for Missions, Holiday Fair & Bake Sale: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., today. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and gifts and to view items to be auctioned. The voice auction begins at 1 p.m. Items for both auctions include holiday decorations, sport event tickets, Packer items, gifts for pets and people, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
Lasagna Dinner: Curb-side pickup at Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4-6 p.m. today. The cost is $12. The menu includes salad, homemade meat lasagna, garlic bread and dessert.
Chili Tasting Fundrasier: The Nehemiah Gardens, 4414 Northwestern Ave., 4-7 p.m. today. Featuring chili tasting from community individuals and groups, yard games and popularity name awards of the various chili.
NOV. 10
Bowls 'n Bakers: Brat Stop's Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Tickets cost $25 or $20 for ages 60 and older. Soups to go cost $5 each or $20 for a five-pack. Featuring soups by restaurants west of I-94, bake sale and raffle. A pair of Bears at Packers tickets will be raffled off. Proceeds benefit Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc.
NOV. 11
Vets Chili Feed: American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The cost is $8, free for veterans. Featuring all-you-can-eat chili.
Pint Night: Presented by Racine Pheasants Forever, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave. People can learn about the chapter and how to volunteer. Cody Kamrowskki, Wisconsin’s regional field representative, will give an update on Wisconsin Pheasants Forever accomplishments and needs. For reservations, call Jerry Uick at 262-488-2932.
NOV. 19
Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets cost $40 and includes martini samplings from local businesses, martini contest, appetizers and animal ambassador encounters. Go to racinezoo.org.
DEC. 4
Prime Rib and Chicken Marsala Dinner: Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled-Cerebral Palsy Agency, 3314 Washington Ave., 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $25. There will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. Call 262-633-0291 for reservations. Funds raised will help provide a Christmas party for the developmentally disabled.
ONGOING
Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.